NTPC Swayamsiddha ladies club provides nutritious food items to expectant mothers under CSR

Bhubaneswar: NTPC Swayamsiddha ladies club, Coal Mining Headquarters as part of CSR initiative for creating awareness on the importance of nutritious food for expectant mothers provided essential food items mainly nutritious food which is essential for the wellbeing of mother and growth of the child.

The initiative was undertaken under the guidance of Smt Rekha Jain, President, Swayamsiddha Ladies Club in association with Asha Home, Tupudna.Under this initiative, the lady’s welfare wing provided support to the 40 pregnant women from the local community. On the occasion, Smt Jain distributed the grocery food items i.e cashew, jaggery, dalia, moong dal,suji,chana,mustard oil,soyabean ,atta , and eggs etc to the beneficiaries, while interacting with the ladies, she conveyed her good wishes and importance of a balanced diet and positive thoughts set for the expectant mothers.

Further Swayamsiddha Ladies Club is imparting skill development on sewing, stitching training to 25 no.s women and computer training to 50 no.s trainees under CSR. On the occasion, Smt Jain distributed sewing kits to the trainees and visited the computer training room and wished the trainees for their bright and successful future.Smt. Lakshmi Murthy, Smt Anita Prasad,Smt. Mansa Verma, Smt Deepa & Smt Parameswari and Smt Vaishali were also present. The CSR initiative would not be possible without the whole heartedly contribution by all members of the ladies club who came forward to make it success.