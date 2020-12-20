Gujarat CM lays foundation stones of bulk pipeline from Budhel to Borda worth Rs. 376 crores

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minster Mr. Vijay Rupani today laid foundation stone of bulk pipeline from budhel to Borda worth Rs. 376 crores. This bulk pipeline will benefit additional water to 43 lakh people in 20 cities and 612 villages of Bhavnagar, Amreli and Gir Somnath districts.

After the construction of Budhel to Borda bulk pipeline, Talaja and Mahuva of Bhavnagar, Rajula and Jafrabad of Amreli and Una and Kodinar talukas of Gir Somnath district will be connected with water-grid till June 2022. In future, clean drinking water will reach the Somnath temple premises from this water grid.

In last one week, 3300 crores of works of water supply scheme have been done. The central government has set a target of delivering tap water to homes by 2024, which we will meet in 2022.

The CM said that our government has developed network of pipeline of more than 1 lakh km for drinking water. Gujarat receives 70% rainfall on 30% land and 30% rainfall on 70% land. Due to this pattern, the government has planned to develop a balanced water structure.

Referring to the water issues of Saurashtra, Kutch and Tal Kathiawar, the Chief Minister said that 115 dams across Saurashtra will be flooded forever through ‘Sauni Yojana’. Farmers will not have to worry about irrigation and people will not have to worry about drinking water. In the second phase, the lakes of Saurashtra will be connected so that the water level will rise.

Referring to the Agriculture Reforms Bill, the Chief Minister said that the Congress is interested in doing politics in the name of the farmers. Good governance under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi is been felt by the people of the state, which congress is not able to bear.

The points of amendment in the APMC Act have been highlighted in 2019 election manifesto of congress. Rahul Gandhi had written a letter to all the Chief Ministers instructing them to make arrangements so that vegetables could be sold outside. The same Congress and Rahul Gandhi are opposing the new agriculture reform bills.

Mr. Rupani added that the primary condition for development is water. Increasing water storage capacity, increase water resources is our priority. Under the Sujalam-Suflam scheme, the lakes have been deepened so that the storage capacity is increased. He said that Gujarat is the first in the nation to start a campaign to treat the sea water and make drinkable. The desalination plant in Mandvi has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi.

Water Supply Minister Mr. Kunvarji Bavaliya expressed gratitude to the CM and said that bulk pipeline project covering Bhavnagar, Amreli and Gir Somnath districts owned by the water supply department will solve the water problem in the coastal villages and provide pure water to the people.

Minister of State Mr. Parshottam Solanki, MP Mrs. Bhartiben Shiyal, MLA’s Mr. Atmarambhai Parmar, Mr. R.C. Makwana, Mr. Keshubhai Nakrani, District Panchayat President, District Collector, District Development officer as well dignitaries and farmers joined the occasion.

Secretary to Water Supply Department Mr. Dhananjay Dwivedi delivered welcome note and General Manager of GWIL Mr. Nirav Solanki delivered vote of thanks.

