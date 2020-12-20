Jammu and Kashmir reports 301 new positive cases, 112093recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that301 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 165 from Jammu division and 136 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 118006. Also 04 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 03 from Jammu division and 01 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover,465 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 184 from Jammu Division and 281 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 118006 positive cases, 4076 are Active Positive, 112093 have recovered and 1837 have died; 672 in Jammu division and 1165 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 3503197 test results available, 3385191 samples have been tested as negative till December19, 2020.

Till date 844083 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 20051 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 4076 in isolation and 27394 in home surveillance. Besides, 790725 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 24681 positive cases (including 61cases reported today) with 882 Active Positive, 23358 recovered (including169 cases recovered today), 441 deaths; Baramulla has 7821 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 176 Active Positive, 7475 recovered (including 24 cases recovered today), 170deaths; Pulwama reported 5406 positive cases (including 14 case reported today) with 195 active positive cases, 5123 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 88 deaths; Kulgam has 2638 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 62 Active Positive, 2523 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 53 deaths; Shopian has 2446 positive cases (including 02 case reported today) with 80 Active Positive, 2329 recovered and37 deaths; Anantnag district has 4739positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 152 Active Positive, 4505 recovered (including 02cases recovered today), 82 deaths; Budgam has 7412 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 225 Active Positive and 7081 recovered (including 37 cases recovered today), 106 deaths; Kupwara has 5433 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 167 Active Positive, 5178 recovered (including 17cases recovered today), 88 deaths; Bandipora has 4602 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 99 Active Positive, 4445 recovered, 58 deaths and Ganderbal has 4407 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 123 active positive cases, 4242recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today and 42 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 22757positive cases (including 97 cases reported today) with 809 active positive cases, 21606 recoveries (including 95 cases recovered today), 342 deaths; Rajouri has 3764 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 235 active positive cases, 3475 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 54 deaths; Ramban has 2071 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 63 active positive, 1987 recoveriesand 21 deaths; Kathua has 3092 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 98 Active positive, 2946 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Udhampur has 4008 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 163 active positive cases, 3790 recovered (including 29 cases recovered today) and 55 deaths; Samba has 2671 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 206 Active Positive, 2429 recoveriesand 36 deaths; Doda has 3338 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 101 active positive cases, 3177 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today), 60 deaths; Poonch has 2430 positive cases (including 04cases reported today) with 26 active positive, 2382 recoveries(including 03 cases recovered today)and 22 deaths; Reasi has 1589 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 130 active positive, 1446recoveries and 13 deaths while Kishtwar has 2701 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 84 active positive cases and 2596 recoveries (including 16 cases recovered today) and 21 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 118006 positive cases, 11087 have been reported as travelers while 106919 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1056 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 88 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1897 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 124 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 2953 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 212 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 11.89 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

