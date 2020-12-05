Gujarat CM dedicates 72 developmental works worth Rs.1078 crores of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

Gandhinagar: Chief Minister Mr. Vijay Rupani dedicated and performed bhoomipoojan of 72 developmental works worth Rs.1078 crores under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation through video conference.

Out of this, the CM dedicated developmental works worth Rs.92 crores and performed bhoomipoojan of works worth Rs.986 crores. The works include housing projects, water project, urban health centre, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, garden development and beautification etc.

During the online event, the CM said, “The state government has dedicated and performed bhoomipoojan of various developmental works worth Rs.17 thousand crores during the pandemic. Out of this, works worth Rs.2857 crores have been started in Ahmedabad alone. These figures are a testament of the state’s resilience amidst the pandemic.

The Chief Minister also added that Ahmedabad’s urban infrastructure and public welfare facilities have augmented to a large extent in the last 25 years. This includes roads, sewage lines, light, water, sport complexes, riverfront, reuse of treated water, solid waste management etc. A large number of people, especially senior citizens, prefer to settle down in Ahmedabad owing to its ‘Ease of Living’ standards.

Further, the Department of Urban Development has been instrumental in ensuring sustainable development.

The state government is dedicated to undertake numerous public welfare works across Gujarat. The CM urged the development bodies to give topmost priority to slum redevelopment, reuse of treated water, pollution control, traffic management etc. Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi’s dream project, the Sabarmati Riverfront, has given a new identity of Ahmedabad and the tag of World Heritage City has given it a global identity.

The Chief Minister had telephonic conversations with two beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The beneficiaries expressed happiness and conveyed to the Chief Minister about the transformation in their lives after availing houses under the said scheme.

Revenue Minister Mr. Kaushik Patel, MOS for Home Department Mr.Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Mayor Mrs. Bijal Patel, Commissioner Mr. Mukesh Kumar were present during the event.

Related

comments