Prime Minister will visit Kutch on December 15, to lay stone of world’s largest 30,000 MW Renewable Energy Park and Desalination Plant at Mandvi

Gandhinagar: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Gujarat on December 15 to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the world’s largest 30,000 MW Renewable Energy Park in the border area of Rann of Kutch.

Talking to the mass media at Mahatma Mandir here, Mr. Rupani said that he will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony of a Desalination Plant at Mandvi in Kutch, besides the huge Solar and Wind Energy Park.

He said the Desalination Plant will provide drinking water and that for irrigation and industries in the region. Gujarat has the other Desalination Plant at Dahej in southern Gujarat.

The Chief Minister said these two projects are in line with the Prime Minister’s starting several new projects as stepping stones of development in Gujarat like Seaplane, Ropex Ferry Services, and a slew of facilities near the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya Colony, Ropeway at Girnar Hills, Kisan Suryodaya Yojna.

Related

comments