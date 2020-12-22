Guidelines issued for passengers coming from UK to Chhattisgarh via international flights

Raipur: For prevention of the new variant of novel corona virus, Chhattisgarh Government’s General Administration Department has issued guidelines for the passengers coming from UK (United Kingdom) to Chhattisgarh via international flights. As per the guidelines issued, RTPCR test report of the passengers (conducted at the airport on arrival in India or Chhattisgarh via flight or other route) should be properly checked. Also, if the report is positive then as per the SOP, institutional quarantine at COVID care center or hospital should be ensure. As per the guidelines, SOP should be followed for the passengers who have come in contact with the COVID positive passenger. If the report is negative, then the passenger should be advised to be home-isolation for 14 days, as per the SOP issued by Government of India. Necessary arrangements for regular follow up should also be ensured.

