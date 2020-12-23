Odisha police busted a Maoist ammunition dump in Swabhiman Anchal,recovered two big improvised explosive devices

Malkangiri: The Malkangiri police on Tuesday busted a Maoist ammunition dump in Swabhiman Anchal and recovered two big improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the spot.It is being suspected that the explosives were stored by the rebels active on the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh border area to target the security forces.

Police also recovered 20 kg of cordex wire, 50 electric detonators, electric wire, and 70 alumunium super plain detonators from the spot. The codex wire was kept with multiple knots for multiplying its blasting power, police sources said. In wake of the recovery, combing and search operations have been intensified in the area by the security forces.

