Union Minister Arjun Munda E-Launches New Tribes India Outlet at Guwahati International Airport

New Delhi: Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda e-launched new Tribes India Outlet at the Departure Lounge of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordolai International Airport, Guwahati today. Smt. Renuka Singh, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Shri Ramesh Chand Meena, Chairman, TRIFED, Smt. Pratibha Brahma, Vice Chairman, TRIFED, Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED and Director, Airport Authority of India, Guwahati were present.

Addressing on the occasion, Shri Arjun Munda said, “Inclusive development (Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas) has been the main objective of our government. This includes the development of all sections, including tribals who form a major part of the underprivileged.I am happy to note that TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs is doing exemplary work in focussing on improving the lives and livelihoods of the tribes by not only promoting and marketing tribal produce and products, but also by synergising with like-minded organisations. It is my pleasure today to inaugurate the 126th TRIBES India showroom in Guwahati which will help in the marketing of the tribal handicrafts and handlooms and Van Dhan Naturals and immunity boosters.”

The event also witnessed the commencement of another TRIFED initiativewhich will have a huge impact on the lives of tribals. As a part of its mission towards tribal empowerment, TRIFED has been exploring convergences and partnerships with like-minded organisations to create synergies together. In this regard, TRIFED exchangedan MoU with Shreem Swarnam Divine Products Private Limited (DIVINITI), New Delhi.

TRIFED and Shree Swarnam Divine Products Private Limited (DIVINITI) have agreed to partner with each other to create an up-market niche brand of products to be named as “TRIFED-DIVINITI Premium Range from the existing range of tribal products. The organisations will also collaborate in the areas of research on future product sourcing and development, packaging and marketing of these tribal products, in order to benefit the tribal artisans in the long run. All the products of “TRIFED – DIVINITI Premium Range” will be marketed in all Tribes India Outlets, e-marketplace, Corporates, Government, and PSUs.

As a part of its initiative to promote the livelihood of the tribal artisans through marketing and provide support to tribal produce and products, with this new outlet (the fourth in Guwahati), TRIFED is continuing to expand its retail operations across the country. To take the overall tribal welfare and development to the next logical phase, TRIFED is also actively exploring convergences with various Ministries and Departments and expert institutions with the aim of improving sustainable livelihoods and income opportunities for the tribal people.

TRIFED plans to expand the Skills Development and Micro entrepreneurship programme, together with the Tribal Livelihoods program. It is planned to be an umbrella initiative riding on national level initiatives such as Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan, “Go Vocal for Local” and other programmes of Ministries.With the successful implementation of this collaboration and many more upcoming convergences, and providing marketing support to tribal produce and products, TRIFED hopes to empower the tribal producers by developing their skills and help in generating income and livelihoods which should then result in a. complete transformation of tribal lives and livelihoods across the country.

