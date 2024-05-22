“GT Force Set To Launch Highly Awaited Electric Motorcycle, Clocks 130 KM On Single Charge”

This electric motorcycle features a top speed of 70 KMPH and an impressive range of 120-130 KM on a single charge

GT Force, a pioneer in electric two-wheeler manufacturing, is gearing up to launch its highly awaited electric motorcycle. Scheduled for release within a month and targeted towards urban and rural riders, this state-of-the-art EV bike is set to raise the bar in the industry, delivering advanced safety features, unparalleled performance, and reliability.

Key Features:

Top Speed: 70 KMPH

Range:120-130 KM on a single charge