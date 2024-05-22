“GT Force Set To Launch Highly Awaited Electric Motorcycle, Clocks 130 KM On Single Charge”

Key Features:
Top Speed: 70 KMPH
Range:120-130 KM on a single charge
Customers can expect to purchase this groundbreaking motorcycle from authorized GT Force dealerships and showrooms across the country. The company has confirmed that the price will be disclosed on the launch day, adding to the anticipation surrounding this event.
Commenting on the highly anticipated EV motorcycle, Mr. Mukesh Taneja, Co-Founder, and Managing Director of GT Force, expressed, “There is a growing popularity of electric motorcycles in the country, and we are excited to introduce a product that meets the demands of modern urban commuters. Our new electric motorcycle is designed to offer superior performance, safety, and convenience, making it an ideal choice for those seeking an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fuel-based vehicles. We are confident that a rider who rides it will discover a new level of freedom and exhilaration on every journey.”
With a track record of success, GT Force has collectively sold 20,000 units till date. GT Force recently launched its latest lineup of high and low-speed EV two-wheelers. With an impressive starting range from INR 55,555 to 84,555 ex-showroom price, the new models include GT Vegas, GT Ryd Plus, GT One Plus Pro, and GT Drive Pro. Among these, the GT Drive Pro stands out as the flagship model for the brand, meticulously manufactured end-to-end at their facility.
Emphasizing a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and accessibility, GT Force is poised for nationwide expansion, with a particular focus on capturing the burgeoning market in East India.