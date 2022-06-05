National

Group of Head of the Missions interacted with BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi

By OdAdmin

New Delhi: A group of Head of the Missions interacted with BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi this evening.
The interaction was a part of the series of programmes ‘Know BJP’ initiative launched by the party’s National President.
During the event, Mr. Nadda elaborated on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the BJP government in nation building.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.