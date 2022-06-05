New Delhi: A group of Head of the Missions interacted with BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi this evening.
The interaction was a part of the series of programmes ‘Know BJP’ initiative launched by the party’s National President.
During the event, Mr. Nadda elaborated on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the BJP government in nation building.
