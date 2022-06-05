ITBP summited the Mount Abi Gamin peak in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team of mountaineers scaled the Mount Abi Gamin peak (24,131 feet) on 2 June, 2022. The team reached the base camp on 4 June, 2022. This ITBP Northern Frontier mountaineering expedition was launched on 9 May, 2022 from Dehradun.

The team was led by Deputy Commandant Kuldeep Kumar of the 2nd Battalion ITBP. As many as 14 members of the team and 4 High Altitude Sherpas scaled the peak today on 2 June, 2022 at 1230 hrs.

Abi Gamin is located in the central Himalayas at the culminating point of the Zaskar Range. It is situated on the watershed of the upper Alaknanda and Dhauli rivers between the famous Mana and Niti passes on the Indo-Tibetan border.

Abi Gamin is the second highest peak in the immediate region, after Kamet. It is also one of the fifteen seven thousand meter peaks of Uttarakhand, and as such it is a significant peak.

The list of ITBP summiteers is as under :-

1. Deputy Commandant Kuldeep Kumar

2. Assistant Commandant Dilip Shan

3. Assistant Commandant Sanjay

4. ASI Praveen

5. HC Kaku

6. HC Mohan Lal

7. HC Asgar Ali

8. CT Kapil

9. CT Anil Negi

10. CT Bimal Negi

11. CT Vinod

12. CT Jiwan

13. CT Trepan Lal

14. CT/Medic Prem

In addition to above, 04 HAPs also scaled the peak.

The ITBP is known to have the rare distinction of having successfully completed more than 230 mountaineering expeditions over the years including the mighty mount everest for the 4 times.

Raised in 1962, the Force started scaling the Himalayan peaks in the late 1960s and at times, its formidable mountaineer’s teams scaled 9 peaks in a single calendar year. It scaled many unclimbed peaks in the high himalayas.