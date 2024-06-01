Gross GST revenue collection in May 2024 stands at ₹1.73 lakh crore; Records 10% y-o-y growth

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue for the month of May 2024 stood at ₹1.73 lakh crore. This represents a 10% year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 15.3%) and slowing of imports (down 4.3%). After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for May 2024 stands at ₹1.44 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 6.9% compared to the same period last year.
Breakdown of May 2024 Collections:
- Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST): ₹32,409 crore;
- State Goods and Services Tax (SGST): ₹40,265 crore;
- Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST): ₹87,781 crore, including ₹39,879 crore collected on imported goods;
- Cess: ₹12,284 crore, including ₹1,076 crore collected on imported goods.
The gross GST collections in the FY 2024-25 till May 2024 stood at ₹3.83 lakh crore. This represents an impressive 11.3% year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 14.2%) and marginal increase in imports (up 1.4%). After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue in the FY 2024-25 till May 2024 stands at ₹3.36 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 11.6% compared to the same period last year.
Breakdown of collections in the FY 2024-25 till May, 2024, are as below:
- Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST): ₹76,255 crore;
- State Goods and Services Tax (SGST): ₹93,804 crore;
- Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST): ₹1,87,404 crore, including ₹77,706 crore collected on imported goods;
- Cess: ₹25,544 crore, including ₹2,084 crore collected on imported goods.
Inter-Governmental Settlement:
In the month of May, 2024, the Central Government settled ₹38,519 crore to CGST and ₹32,733 crore to SGST from the net IGST collected of ₹67,204 crore. This translates to a total revenue of ₹70,928 crore for CGST and ₹72,999 crore for SGST in May, 2024, after regular settlement.
Similarly, in the FY 2024-25 till May 2024 the Central Government settled ₹88,827 crore to CGST and ₹74,333 crore to SGST from the net IGST collected of ₹154,671 crore. This translates to a total revenue of ₹1,65,081 crore for CGST and ₹1,68,137 crore for SGST in FY 2024-25 till May 2024 after regular settlement.
The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. Table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of May, 2024 as compared to May, 2023. Table-2 shows the state-wise figures of post settlement GST revenue of each State for the month of May, 2024.
Chart: Trends in GST Collection
Table 1: State-wise growth of GST Revenues during May, 2024[1]
|State/UT
|May-23
|May-24
|Growth (%)
|Jammu and Kashmir
|422
|525
|24%
|Himachal Pradesh
|828
|838
|1%
|Punjab
|1,744
|2,190
|26%
|Chandigarh
|259
|237
|-9%
|Uttarakhand
|1,431
|1,837
|28%
|Haryana
|7,250
|9,289
|28%
|Delhi
|5,147
|7,512
|46%
|Rajasthan
|3,924
|4,414
|13%
|Uttar Pradesh
|7,468
|9,091
|22%
|Bihar
|1,366
|1,521
|11%
|Sikkim
|334
|312
|-7%
|Arunachal Pradesh
|120
|98
|-18%
|Nagaland
|52
|45
|-14%
|Manipur
|39
|58
|48%
|Mizoram
|38
|39
|3%
|Tripura
|75
|73
|-3%
|Meghalaya
|214
|172
|-20%
|Assam
|1,217
|1,228
|1%
|West Bengal
|5,162
|5,377
|4%
|Jharkhand
|2,584
|2,700
|4%
|Odisha
|4,398
|5,027
|14%
|Chhattisgarh
|2,525
|2,853
|13%
|Madhya Pradesh
|3,381
|3,402
|1%
|Gujarat
|9,800
|11,325
|16%
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|324
|375
|16%
|Maharashtra
|23,536
|26,854
|14%
|Karnataka
|10,317
|11,889
|15%
|Goa
|523
|519
|-1%
|Lakshadweep
|2
|1
|-39%
|Kerala
|2,297
|2,594
|13%
|Tamil Nadu
|8,953
|9,768
|9%
|Puducherry
|202
|239
|18%
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|31
|37
|18%
|Telangana
|4,507
|4,986
|11%
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,373
|3,890
|15%
|Ladakh
|26
|15
|-41%
|Other Territory
|201
|207
|3%
|Center Jurisdiction
|187
|245
|30%
|Grand Total
|1,14,261
|1,31,783
|15%
Table-2: SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs in
May (Rs. in crore)
|Pre-Settlement SGST
|Post-Settlement SGST[2]
|State/UT
|May-23
|May-24
|Growth
|May-23
|May-24
|Growth
|Jammu and Kashmir
|178
|225
|26%
|561
|659
|17%
|Himachal Pradesh
|189
|187
|-1%
|435
|436
|0%
|Punjab
|638
|724
|14%
|1,604
|1,740
|8%
|Chandigarh
|48
|54
|12%
|168
|178
|6%
|Uttarakhand
|411
|476
|16%
|666
|714
|7%
|Haryana
|1,544
|1,950
|26%
|2,568
|3,025
|18%
|Delhi
|1,295
|1,477
|14%
|2,539
|2,630
|4%
|Rajasthan
|1,386
|1,506
|9%
|3,020
|3,315
|10%
|Uttar Pradesh
|2,384
|2,736
|15%
|5,687
|6,848
|20%
|Bihar
|623
|695
|11%
|2,058
|2,298
|12%
|Sikkim
|31
|26
|-15%
|84
|66
|-21%
|Arunachal Pradesh
|60
|45
|-26%
|187
|152
|-19%
|Nagaland
|21
|19
|-9%
|83
|79
|-4%
|Manipur
|23
|32
|35%
|77
|107
|39%
|Mizoram
|21
|22
|3%
|79
|77
|-3%
|Tripura
|40
|36
|-9%
|135
|138
|2%
|Meghalaya
|56
|52
|-7%
|158
|154
|-3%
|Assam
|488
|511
|5%
|1,170
|1,280
|9%
|West Bengal
|1,952
|2,030
|4%
|3,407
|3,628
|6%
|Jharkhand
|653
|735
|13%
|976
|1,135
|16%
|Odisha
|1,255
|1,415
|13%
|1,676
|2,068
|23%
|Chhattisgarh
|583
|661
|14%
|833
|1,033
|24%
|Madhya Pradesh
|987
|1,028
|4%
|2,580
|2,555
|-1%
|Gujarat
|3,371
|3,526
|5%
|5,156
|5,233
|2%
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|47
|58
|23%
|92
|80
|-13%
|Maharashtra
|7,621
|8,711
|14%
|10,952
|12,397
|13%
|Karnataka
|3,022
|3,441
|14%
|5,704
|6,062
|6%
|Goa
|182
|190
|4%
|324
|321
|-1%
|Lakshadweep
|0
|1
|478%
|7
|5
|-35%
|Kerala
|1,040
|1,209
|16%
|2,387
|2,497
|5%
|Tamil Nadu
|3,101
|3,530
|14%
|4,829
|6,014
|25%
|Puducherry
|36
|41
|13%
|99
|106
|7%
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|15
|18
|17%
|41
|44
|5%
|Telangana
|1,448
|1,636
|13%
|3,024
|3,239
|7%
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,048
|1,240
|18%
|2,116
|2,597
|23%
|Ladakh
|14
|8
|-43%
|34
|24
|-27%
|Other Territory
|16
|17
|8%
|83
|66
|-20%
|Grand Total
|35,828
|40,265
|12%
|65,597
|72,999
|11%