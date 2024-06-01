Gross GST revenue collection in May 2024 stands at ₹1.73 lakh crore; Records 10% y-o-y growth

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue for the month of May 2024 stood at ₹1.73 lakh crore. This represents a 10% year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 15.3%) and slowing of imports (down 4.3%). After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for May 2024 stands at ₹1.44 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 6.9% compared to the same period last year.

Breakdown of May 2024 Collections:

Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST): ₹32,409 crore;

State Goods and Services Tax (SGST): ₹40,265 crore;

Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST): ₹87,781 crore, including ₹39,879 crore collected on imported goods;

Cess: ₹12,284 crore, including ₹1,076 crore collected on imported goods.

The gross GST collections in the FY 2024-25 till May 2024 stood at ₹3.83 lakh crore. This represents an impressive 11.3% year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 14.2%) and marginal increase in imports (up 1.4%). After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue in the FY 2024-25 till May 2024 stands at ₹3.36 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 11.6% compared to the same period last year.

Breakdown of collections in the FY 2024-25 till May, 2024, are as below:

Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST): ₹76,255 crore;

State Goods and Services Tax (SGST): ₹93,804 crore;

Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST): ₹1,87,404 crore, including ₹77,706 crore collected on imported goods;

Cess: ₹25,544 crore, including ₹2,084 crore collected on imported goods.

Inter-Governmental Settlement:

In the month of May, 2024, the Central Government settled ₹38,519 crore to CGST and ₹32,733 crore to SGST from the net IGST collected of ₹67,204 crore. This translates to a total revenue of ₹70,928 crore for CGST and ₹72,999 crore for SGST in May, 2024, after regular settlement.

Similarly, in the FY 2024-25 till May 2024 the Central Government settled ₹88,827 crore to CGST and ₹74,333 crore to SGST from the net IGST collected of ₹154,671 crore. This translates to a total revenue of ₹1,65,081 crore for CGST and ₹1,68,137 crore for SGST in FY 2024-25 till May 2024 after regular settlement.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. Table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of May, 2024 as compared to May, 2023. Table-2 shows the state-wise figures of post settlement GST revenue of each State for the month of May, 2024.

Chart: Trends in GST Collection

Table 1: State-wise growth of GST Revenues during May, 2024[1]

State/UT May-23 May-24 Growth (%) Jammu and Kashmir 422 525 24% Himachal Pradesh 828 838 1% Punjab 1,744 2,190 26% Chandigarh 259 237 -9% Uttarakhand 1,431 1,837 28% Haryana 7,250 9,289 28% Delhi 5,147 7,512 46% Rajasthan 3,924 4,414 13% Uttar Pradesh 7,468 9,091 22% Bihar 1,366 1,521 11% Sikkim 334 312 -7% Arunachal Pradesh 120 98 -18% Nagaland 52 45 -14% Manipur 39 58 48% Mizoram 38 39 3% Tripura 75 73 -3% Meghalaya 214 172 -20% Assam 1,217 1,228 1% West Bengal 5,162 5,377 4% Jharkhand 2,584 2,700 4% Odisha 4,398 5,027 14% Chhattisgarh 2,525 2,853 13% Madhya Pradesh 3,381 3,402 1% Gujarat 9,800 11,325 16% Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 324 375 16% Maharashtra 23,536 26,854 14% Karnataka 10,317 11,889 15% Goa 523 519 -1% Lakshadweep 2 1 -39% Kerala 2,297 2,594 13% Tamil Nadu 8,953 9,768 9% Puducherry 202 239 18% Andaman and Nicobar Islands 31 37 18% Telangana 4,507 4,986 11% Andhra Pradesh 3,373 3,890 15% Ladakh 26 15 -41% Other Territory 201 207 3% Center Jurisdiction 187 245 30% Grand Total 1,14,261 1,31,783 15%

Table-2: SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs in

May (Rs. in crore)