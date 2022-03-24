Greenply joins hands with IPL 2022 franchise Lucknow Super Giants as Associate Partner

Mumbai : Greenply Industries Limited, India’s largest interior infrastructure company with over 30 years of experience in manufacturing and marketing a comprehensive range of plywood, decorative veneers, flush doors and other allied products, today announced its association with the first ever team from Uttar Pradesh in the T20 tournament, namely Lucknow Super Giants as Associate Partner of the franchise. Mr Rajesh Mittal, Chairman cum Managing Director, Greenply Industries Ltd. & Mr. Manoj Tulsian, Joint Managing Director & CEO, Greenply Industries Ltd. were present during the press conference which was organised in Lucknow to announce the association. Mr Raghu Iyer, CEO, Lucknow Super Giants & the Team also graced the occasion attending the Conference virtually. Uttar Pradesh being the second largest plywood market by value, the association will help Greenply to enhance its brand and business presence across the state and nationally.

Aligned to the association, the players and official members of Lucknow Super Giants team will be sporting the Greenply logo on the right- side chest of their official match day jersey. The logo will also be prominently visible during the on-ground matches of the franchise. The association will also be amplified across digital and social media platforms which will run through entire duration of the tournament.

Mr Rajesh Mittal, Chairman cum Managing Director, Greenply Industries Ltd stated, “There has been a dynamic shift in the consumer pattern towards the branded products and hence we see a lot of growth potential in the Uttar Pradesh market. Our three new manufacturing units will cater to serve the growing demand for plywood and allied products in this market and will cumulatively help us to grow our business operations nationally. Uttar Pradesh is an ideal investment destination for us as this market even in the current scenario is the third largest value contributor towards our business.”

Commenting on the association Mr Manoj Tulsian, Joint Managing Director & CEO, Greenply Industries Ltd said, “We are very proud to associate ourselves with Lucknow Super Giants, the first ever team from Uttar Pradesh in the T20 competition. Uttar Pradesh is a key market for us, and we hope this association creates a significant positive impact amongst our target consumers. India is a cricket frenzy nation, and this partnership will help us to build a high brand recall and reach amongst our target audience. We look forward to a very successful season for both the brands.”

Mr. Raghu Iyer, CEO, Lucknow Super Giants said “We are delighted to be entering into a long term partnership with an esteemed brand like Greenply. We appreciate their trust in a new franchise we are confident that this will be a very successful association for both brands”.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest 5-year CAGR growth projections for a state and serves as the second largest plywood market as per value. Since Uttar Pradesh is a growing market, Greenply is expanding its plywood & allied products capacity by investing approx. INR 200 crore in the state.

The company is setting up a manufacturing unit at Sandila Industrial Area in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh which will be its own manufacturing; one unit in Hapur and two units in Bareilly through partnership. The combined capacity of these units will be 31 million square metre per annum. The company aims to generate revenue of upto approx. INR 550 crore through these units. The units will help to generate livelihood by providing employment to approx. 1600 skilled/unskilled workers.