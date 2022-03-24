VISTARA REKINDLES THE JOY OF TRAVELLING WITH #TheSoundtrackOfTravel CAMPAIGN

New Delhi : Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier, today announced the launch of a one-of-its-kind melodious campaign, #TheSoundtrackOfTravel. Aimed at rekindling the joy of travelling by evoking feelings that one goes through in anticipation of their next vacation, the special soundtrack has been curated using recognisable sounds that one gets to hear while travelling with Vistara.

The Soundtrack of Travel is a mash up of many familiar sounds that travellers get to hear at the airport – the hustle bustle of the passengers, the roar of the aircraft engine, the splashing of hot coffee being poured at 35,000 feet and the ding of the seatbelt sign turning off when the aircraft lands. It aims to capture the audience’ imagination and spark nostalgia for some of their best travel memories.

Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara said, “We are excited to be the first Indian airline to introduce such a unique melody, with ASMR sounds, that brings back the joyful memories of people’s numerous excursions. Through the Soundtrack of Travel, we also try to recognise the various teams who work together in harmony to deliver the seamless experience our customers have grown to love and appreciate. We hope this music becomes the soundtrack of many journeys together with our customers.”

#TheSoundtrackOfTravel is a 360-degree holistic, multiple-touchpoint campaign which will be amplified across radio, digital, social media channels, TV and cinemas; and will also be available to customers onboard Vistara World starting May 2022. A dedicated Spotify channel will be the next leg of the campaign to reach a wider audience and inspire them to travel again.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards besides being lauded for cabin cleanliness and safety standards.