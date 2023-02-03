Green Energy Open Access web portal launched to submit all the applications on Green Energy Open Access

Ministry of Power has notified the Electricity (Promoting Renewable Energy through Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 2022 on 06th June 2022 with the aim of accelerating India’s ambitious renewable energy programmes. Reduction in the limit of open access transactions from 1 MW to 100 kW for green energy has enabled small consumers to purchase renewable power through open access. For captive consumers, there is no minimum limit. Ministry of Power vide notification dated 08th July, 2022 has notified Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid- India) as Central Nodal Agency to set up and operate a single window green energy open access system for renewable energy under the Rules.

Further, a web portal https://greenopenaccess.in on Green Energy Open Access has been launched on 11th November, 2022. All the applications related to green energy open access are being submitted on the portal and routed to concerned nodal agencies as notified by the Appropriate Commissions for grant of open access.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh Union Minister for Power and MNRE in a written reply in Lok Sabha yesterday.