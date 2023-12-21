Grand Music Launch of Odia Film “Dear PURUSHA” Unveils Mesmerizing Soundtrack

The air was filled with excitement as the No Limit Club in Bhubaneswar played host to the spectacular music launch event of the upcoming Odia film “Dear PURUSHA.” The evening, graced by the presence of the film’s esteemed cast and crew, marked a celebration of music, cinema, and the rich storytelling that defines this much-anticipated Odia production.

“Dear PURUSHA” takes audiences on a journey through the lives of six couples, offering a compelling exploration of the challenges and triumphs faced by men in society and relationships. The film’s protagonist, Chitrangada, portrayed by the fierce Jhilik Bhattacharjee, emerges as a valiant warrior fighting for justice in the face of societal norms.

The star-studded cast includes Choudhury Jayprakash Das, Maheswata ray, Sidhant Mohapatra, Nitu singh , Samresh routray , Pinky Pradhan , Bobby Mishra , B. M Baisali , Devasis Patra , Anuradha Panigrahi , Dipanwit Dashmohapatra , Divya Mohanty , Partha sarathi Ray , Himagni Dutta , Ananya Mishra , Jhilik Bhattacharjee , Ipsita das , Pradyumna Lenka , Kuna Tripathy , Sukant Rath , Naya Zidan , Aiswarya Behera , Rabi Mishra , Manisha Mishra , Rakhee Dash , Sudipta sunder swain , Bickky Mishra and Child Artists Tapas , Pratham Pratyush Patra and Parichit Pratik Patra all talented actors, each bringing their unique flair to the diverse tales of love, laughter, and challenges.

The couples, intricately woven into the narrative, promise a rollercoaster of emotions. From the witty tale of an ex-army officer (Choudhury Jayprakash Das and Maheswata Ray) to the comically twisted journey of a couple whose marriage begins with divorce (Bobby Mishra and B.M. Baisali), “Dear PURUSHA” delivers a blend of humor, tragedy, and heartfelt moments.

The film’s music, composed by Gaurav Anand, adds another layer to its narrative with soulful tracks like “Purusha Jojana,” “Adha Kahe, Adha Sune,” “Dear Purusha Title Track,” “Sunyata,” and “Bedum Barsha.” The teaser and trailer, available on Sidharth Music, offer a glimpse into the cinematic magic that awaits audiences.

As the music resonates with the hearts of the attendees, “Dear PURUSHA” stands poised to make a significant impact on the Odia film landscape. The No Limit Club event showcased not only the musical brilliance but also the passion of the cast and crew.

The film is set to captivate audiences with its unique storytelling and stellar performances. Stay tuned for the theatrical release of “Dear PURUSHA” as it promises to be a cinematic experience like no other.

MUSIC / TEASER / TRAILER ON: SIDHARTH MUSIC

1) Purusha Jojana

Composer: Gaurav Anand

Singer : Gaurav Anand

Lyrics : Sumit Panda

Arrangements : Abhishek Panigrahi D

ubbing/Mixing / Master : Somesh Satpathy

2) Adha Kahe, Adha Sune

Composer : Gaurav Anand

Singer : Saranya Mishra

Lyrics : J.P. Wordsmith

Arrangements : Abhishek Panigrahi

Dubbing/Mixing / Master : Somesh Satpathy

3) Dear Purusha Title Track

Composer : Gaurav Anand

Singer : Swayam Padhi

Lyrics : Ranjan Nayak

Arrangements : Abhishek Panigrahi

Dubbing/Mixing / Master : Somesh Satpathy

4) Sunyata

Composer : Gaurav Anand

Singer : Kuldeep Pattanaik

Lyrics : Sthita Pattnaik

Arrangements : Abhishek Panigrahi

Dubbing/Mixing / Master : Somesh Satpathy

5) Bedum Barsha

Composer : Gaurav Anand

Lyrics : J.P. Wordsmith

Arrangements : Piku Rath, Abhishek Panigrahi

Dubbing/Mixing / Master : Somesh Satpathy