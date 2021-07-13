Govt reviews the progress made on implementation of SVAMITVA

New Delhi: Giriraj Singh, Minister of Panchayati Raj & Rural Development and Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Minister of State for Panchayati Raj reviewed the progress made regarding implementation of SVAMITVA Scheme and e-Panchayat Programmes. Shri Giriraj Singh, opined that measures may be taken towards strengthening Panchayati Raj Institution through convergence with other Ministries/ Line Departments viz. Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare; Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying; Ministry of Rural Development; Ministry of Jal Shakti; Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution etc.

With the upcoming 75th Independence Day Celebrations in 2022 (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), Minister of Panchayati Raj desired that the Gram Sabha meetings may be institutionalised, chalking out the broad level agendas/ focus areas of discussions in such meetings.

Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, MoS for Panchayati Raj brought forth his rich experience with Panchayati Raj institutions and underscored the need for Panchayats to raise their own revenues.

During the review meeting, issues relating to Operation & Maintenance Expenses under Central Finance Commission (CFC), porting of the relevant information concerning interventions of the line Ministries/Department to eGramSwaraj, collaborative efforts for enhancement and enrichment of MoPR’s portals/ dashboards like eGramSwaraj, Local Government Directory (LGD) etc. in terms of appropriate / essential content coverage on a regular basis, seeding of scheme implementation information with LGD codes to facilitate Gram Panchayat-wise aggregation, celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, convergence of MoPR programmes/ initiatives with schemes of various Line Departments such as Health & Family Welfare, Women & Child Development, Education, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry etc., scope of biometric attendance system at Gram Panchayat Bhavans, role / services of Common Services Centers (CSCs) and Village Level Entrepreneurs were also discussed.

After taking charge of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Shri Giriraj Singh, Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj alongwith Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Minister of State for Panchayati Raj had taken briefings and reviewed various ongoing programmes, activities and initiatives of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on 9 July 2021 at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. During the introductory review meeting, Ministers were apprised on status of implementation of schemes and programmes of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Meeting was attended by all Senior Officers of the Ministry.

The review meeting was attended by Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Shri (Dr.) Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary and other senior officers of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.