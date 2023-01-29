Govt convenes all-party meeting on Jan 30 ahead of Budget Session of Parliament

The government has convened an all-party meeting on Monday ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament beginning Tuesday. The meeting will be held at 12 noon at Parliament House Complex. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Ministers and floor leaders of political parties representing both the House of Parliament will attend it. At the meeting, the government will seek cooperation from all political parties to ensure smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament during the session.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence from 31st of this month. The session will start with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall at 11 a.m. The Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses on the first day of the session. The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented on 1st of February.

The Budget session will continue till 6th of April this year, and have 27 sittings spread over 66 days. The first part of the session will continue till 13th of February. It will have recess from 14th February to 12th March to enable the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries and Departments. The second part of the Budget Session will commence from 13th of March and will continue till 6th of April.