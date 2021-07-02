Govt. committed to safeguard farmers’ interest, would try to address all issues of seed industry: Parshottam Rupala

Industry should promote transparency in certification of truthful labelled seeds: Official

New Delhi : The government is committed to safeguard the interests of farmers as they are primary stakeholders in any discussion on issues concerning agriculture sector, said Mr Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare at an ASSOCHAM virtual seminar today.

“Farmers are primary for us, be it terms of suggestions, recommendations, policy or anything else that we come up with, all other stakeholders including the government, its officials and the industry are secondary,” said Mr Rupala addressing an ASSOCHAM Webinar – ‘Paradigm Shift on Agri Inputs: Challenges & way Forward.’

Noting that farmers should not suffer due to issues arising between the government and industry, the Minister said, “This will help us in achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of doubling farmers’ income which has given a new dimension to the entire agriculture policy of the government.”

Providing better seeds is priority as it is the basic need to improve productivity then comes the technology and other aspects, he asserted.

“Whether we need to resolve issues pertaining to truthful labelled seeds or be it the smaller companies facing issues in terms of certification and other challenges, it needs to be seen that such issues do not impact the farmers in any which way,” said Mr Rupala.

He added, “We need to ensure that farmers get timely, affordable, and quality seeds, there can be no compromise in this regard.”

The Minister however ensured that the government would try its level best to address all the issues being faced by the industry.

In his address during the ASSOCHAM virtual seminar, Mr Ashwani Kumar, Joint Secretary-Seeds, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare ensured the industry that government will not ban truthful labelled seeds, but he urged the industry to usher in transparency.

“While the major companies with capacity provide certification and sell the truthfully labelled seeds as their product but there are many small companies that buy the seeds from market, get them certified under truthful labs, we are holding discussions with industry on provisions to boost confidence of truthful labels and ensure quality testing of their seeds,” he said.

Mr Kumar added, “We also intend to strengthen the seed certification agency and boost infrastructure and manpower support so that it brings down the cost of seed certification.”

He informed that government is looking to produce newer varieties of seeds in the PPP (public private partnership) mode with the associations in the pulses and oil seeds sectors and develop them to make our country self-reliant as notably India imports oil worth about Rs 70,000 crore annually.

“Government is focussed on producing maximum oil within the country which would not only help reduce the import bill but also benefit the farmers and scientists who are working in this field,” he said.

Mr Kumar further said that this year Agri Ministry is trying to bear the cost of breeder seeds so that state governments, corporations, institutions get the benefit of producing the new seeds on a large scale and they are made accessible to the farmers.

Sharing his perspective Mr Aayush Marodia, Co-Chairman, ASSOCHAM Agriculture Sub Council: Eastern Region and Director, Pan Seeds said, “The estimated contribution of seeds in the productivity is 20- 25 per cent. Therefore, ensuring the availability of quality seeds for enabling farmers to achieve higher agricultural production is a strategic requirement.”

Amid other experts who addressed the ASSOCHAM webinar included: Mr J.V. Ratnam, Senior AVP – Crop Protection, Coromandel International Limited; Mr Ranjan D Sen, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Agriculture Sub Council: Eastern Region; Dr Sanjay Kumar, Director, ICAR- Indian Institute of Seed Science; Dr Gyanendra Shukla, President & Director (CEO), JK Agri Genetics Limited.