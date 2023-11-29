Govt calls all-party meeting on 2nd December ahead of Parliament Winter Session

Ahead of Winter Session of Parliament beginning 4th of next month, the government has called an all-party meeting on 2nd of December to ensure the smooth functioning of both Houses.

Talking exclusively to Akashvani News, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said the session will conclude on 22nd of December and will have 15 sittings. He appealed to the opposition to extend their support so that a constructive discussion could take place in Parliament. Mr Joshi said, the government is open for discussion on any issue.