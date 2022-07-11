Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar visits Sardar Patel University and SLBS Government Medical College

New Delhi: While interacting with the faculty members of Sardar Patel University, Mandi, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that the reflection of the society should be visible in the condition of the university. He said that the fame of Universities like Nalanda and Taxila in the world was possible because of their teachers and their environment.

He appreciated that the University has developed in a very short period of its existence. This is the time when we have to prepare ourselves to lead the country, he said and added that the teachers have the responsibility to give direction to the society. He said that we have to develop different approaches out of the way, and there was a need to work with this feeling. He said that the feeling of discharging your responsibility should be awakening in you.

Vice Chancellor, Sardar Patel University, Mandi Prof. D.D. Sharma welcomed the Governor on the occasion and detailed about the activities of the University. He also briefed about the activities of the University.

Later, the Governor also visited Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital Mandi and also planted saplings in the premises.

On the occasion, Shri Arlekar said that we must be focussed on what society needs and that has to be emphasized today. He said that you were serving humanity and it was our responsibility to provide the best facilities and treatment to the last person of society. He said that we must integrate the Allopathy and Ayurveda treatment practice so that patients get the best facilities.

Dr. Dev Dutt Sharma having an additional charge of Vice Chancellor honoured the Governor on the occasion. He also gave a welcome address and thanked the Governor for visiting the Institute.

Amar Negi, Registrar gave a power point presentation on various activities being run by the Institute.

The Governor also visited the dialysis center at Sundernagar run by District Red Cross Society, Mandi. He also interacted with the patients and enquired about facilities being provided to the patients.