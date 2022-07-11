CM Jai Ram Thakur dedicates conference hall building at Chandigarh

New Delhi: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur dedicated conference hall constructed with an outlay of Rs. 43.27 lakh at Himachal Bhawan Chandigarh, today. Chief Minister said that this conference hall has the capacity of 33 participants along with availability of modern facilities. The conference hall is equipped with latest public address system, display screen along-with other modern amenities.

Jai Ram Thakur said that in the era of Information Technology, virtual communication has become of utmost importance and in view to this, special emphasis is being laid on developing infrastructure equipped with latest technology. During Covid pandemic, the state government ensured regular monitoring of the situation through video conferencing. Modern communication technology has made a sea change effect on working process, ensuring saving of time as well.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government was laying special emphasis on ensuring that the offices and other infrastructure are equipped with latest technology. Besides this, it is also being ensured that the buildings are eco friendly and meet the requirement of future as well.

Chief Minister said that the conference hall in Chandigarh would facilitate Multi-National Companies, press/ media, Himachali Diaspora in Chandigarh and various organisations to organise meetings and conferences.

Managing Director HP Tourism Development Corporation Amit Kashyap welcomed the Chief Minister and detailed about various innovative projects of the Himachal Tourism.