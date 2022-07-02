Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stresses to understand spirit of words

New Delhi : Presiding over the Interaction Program with the students organized by the Jaswan-Paragpur Vikas Parishad in Shimla today, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that it was important to understand the spirit of the word along with the letter. He stressed on the importance of books in life and reading them to the students.

“I am not against mobile phones and television but reading books are also necessary”, said the Governor and advised the children to read good books in the library. He said that we would not get a teacher like a book as books were our friends, guides and philosophers. He said that what we say should come into practice only then our life was meaningful, he added.

Expressing his feelings among the children, the Governor said that he likes to be among them, so he makes sure of his presence in such programs. He appreciated the efforts of Jaswan-Pragpur Vikas Parishad and said that others should take inspiration from them. He said that today there were many problems in the society but the person who moves ahead by identifying those problems serves the society in the right sense, he added.

Appreciating the efforts of the Parishad, he said that they should make efforts to start a library in every panchayat so that the children of rural areas could get facilities at their doorsteps. He said that it has been observed that today there was a ‘crisis of character’ in the society, for which it was necessary to read good books. He said that his interaction with the children would continue in future also.

About 188 students and teachers who came on educational tours from different villages of Jaswan-Pragpur area participated in this interaction program.

Earlier, Bal Desai, who was present as a special guest in the program, said that this was a unique initiative of English Learning and Computer Center, which was providing opportunities to the children of rural areas to move forward by imparting skills and knowledge to them. Appreciating the efforts of Jaswan-Pragpur Vikas Parishad in the education and social sector, he said that the Center was making sure that what kind of education should be given to the children of rural areas. He said that this was an inspirational program, which was related to the future of the country.

Welcoming the Governor, Captain Sanjay Parashar, Chairman, Jaswan-Paragpur Vikas Parishad said that free computer and English learning centers have been opened in 36 villages of Jaswan-Paragpur, where about 2500 students were studying. Books, printers and internet facilities were being provided to the students in these centers for competitive examinations.

On the occasion, students and teachers shared their experiences.