HP : Free travel in HRTC buses for candidates appearing in Police Recruitment Test

New Delhi : An official Spokesman said here today that the State Government has issued necessary instructions to provide free travelling facility to the candidates appearing in Police Recruitment Test being held in different parts of the State on 3rd July, 2022 in HRTC ordinary buses by showing admit card from the place they boarded to destination of test and coming back on 2nd July, 2022 and 3rd July, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has made the announcement in this respect recently to facilitate the candidates.

He further said that conductors must have to make an entry of their travel on the admit card to avoid any misuse of the facility.