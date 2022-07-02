RPF recovers narcotics products valued over Rs.7.40 Crore during June 2022

New Delhi : Railway Protection Force as one of the law enforcing agency has gained prominence in recent times. RPF has been empowered to conduct search, seizure and arrest under NDPS Act since April 2019 and has been actively participating in the efforts of Government to restrict this illegal trade. In order to bring attention to the menace of NDPS, a month long pan India drive against smuggling of narcotics through rail, was launched under code name Operation “NARCOS” in the month of June-2022. Under this operation RPF has performed excellently against the carriers/transporters of Narcotics product through Indian Railways. RPF intensified its checks in trains and in identified black spots across the country in coordination with NCB and other LEA’s to target drug peddlers involved in this illegal trade. In the month of June 2022, RPF has recovered various narcotics products including designer products valued Rs.7,40,77,126/- and within its own domain arrested 165 persons who were carrying NDPS and handed them over to the concerned Law Enforcement Agencies for onward legal action.

Narcotics not only destroys the health of youth, they also damage the economy and the well being of the nation. Drug addiction has far reaching implications as it affects both the body and the mental health of the person.

Indian Railways plays a leading role in transportation of passengers and goods and has the widest network in India, that is why long-distance trains are often used by offenders to smuggle the NDPS into different states disguising drug carriers as common passengers. Thus, it becomes very challenging for the security agencies to stop this flow and prevent railways from becoming a conduit of illegal transportation of NDPS.