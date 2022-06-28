Governor Hari Babu and ITCA member discuss opportunities for students to learn space technology

New Delhi :Dr SK Prasad, founder member and advisory council member, Indian Technology Congress Association ( ITCA) had called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan this forenoon. In this meeting, he and Governor discussed the opportunities for the students of higher secondary school, college and university in Mizoram to learn space technology.

As proposed by his eminent guest, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati welcomed the idea of selecting students with a scientific temper to have a preliminary introduction to space science with the option to continue the advanced study depending on their performance in studies. In this regard, he advised Dr SK Prasad and the institutions he represented to have close coordination with the authorities of Higher & Technical Education Department, Mizoram University, NIT Mizoram, Polytechnics, Science & Technology Department and Science Teachers Association Of Mizoram.

Dr SK Prasad apprised the Governor of their initiatives in teaching the teams of students and assigning them important science projects like making mini satellites and other space technology. He explained the importance given to horning entrepreneurship skills of the students selected in this model of learning. He told Governor that his purpose of visiting is identifying the institutions with whom they will have a series of correspondences to initiate enrollment of the students in the program.