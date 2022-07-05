GOVERNOR BANWARI LAL ADMINISTERS OATH TO FIVE NEW MINISTERS IN BHAGWANT MANN LED CABINE

New Delhi : The Punjab Governor and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, Banwari Lal Purohit on Monday administered the oath of office and secrecy to five new Cabinet Ministers of the state in a brief but impressive ceremony here at Punjab Raj Bhawan in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari conducted the proceedings of the ceremony with the permission of the Governor.

The Cabinet Ministers, who were sworn in the Guru Nanak Dev auditorium within the complex of Punjab Raj Bhawan, included Aman Arora (MLA Sunam), Inderbir Singh Nijjar (MLA Amritsar South), Fauja Singh (MLA Guru Har Sahai), Chetan Singh Joramajra (MLA Samana) and Anmol Gagan Mann (MLA Kharar) were administered the oath by the Governor during the ceremony. After being sworn in the new Ministers signed the oath, which was counter signed by the Governor.

The prominent dignitaries who attended swearing in ceremony included Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Deputy Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha Jai Kishan Rauri, Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr. Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker Jimpa and Harjot Singh Bains.

Apart from these, AAP MLAs, senior party leaders, workers and volunteers from Punjab and dignitaries from different walks of life also graced the occasion. The function was attended by the senior officers of State Civil and Police Administration besides family members, relatives and friends of the newly sworn in Cabinet Ministers.