Bhagwant Mann Govt. handed over appointment letters to 16 candidates

New Delhi : Resolving the long pending problems of the recruitment of 6635 ETT teachers, Bhagwant Mann Government has started the process of issuing appointment letters to the selected candidates. Under this process Education Minister, Mr. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayar has handed over appointment letters to 16 candidates.

While handing over the appointment letters at the Punjab Bhawan here, Mr. Hayar appealed to the newly appointed teachers to discharge their responsibilities diligently and seriously. He said that the main objective of the Bhagwant Mann government is to provide quality education to the students and for this the standard of schools would be raised. He said that Maan government has launched a campaign to address the shortage of teachers in the schools. In this regard, special attention will be given to the backward and far-flung areas. He said that elementary education has a significant contribution to make in the concrete foundation of any child. He asked the newly appointed elementary teachers to fulfill their responsibility with a sense of dedication and commitment to strengthen the base of the children.

On this occasion Mr. Hayar handed over appointment letters to Mandeep, Sukhwinder Singh, Parvinder Kaur, Sonia Kumari, Nancy, Ashish Kumar Verma, Nikhal Kumar, Ruby Verma, Simranjit Kaur, Kuldeep Kaur, Neena, Anchal Kapoor, Arshdeep and Sarabjit Kaur, whereas Pooja Rani and Manan Mehta were not be present at the occasion.

Education Secretary Mr. Ajoy Sharma and D.P.I. Elementary Mrs. Harinder Kaur were present on the occasion.