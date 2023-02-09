To ensure a smooth, safe and comfortable Haj pilgrimage for Indian pilgrims, the Government of India makes extensive arrangements for the security, travel, stay and wellbeing of Indian Haj pilgrims, both within India and in Saudi Arabia, in close coordination with various stakeholders including Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Haj Committees of State and Union Territories, Haj Committee of India, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Consulate General of India in Jeddah. This year, the preparation for Haj 2023 was initiated by Ministry well in advance, by convening various interactive sessions on Haj management with the aforesaid stakeholders. It has been ensured that all required facilities including a fair online process for selection of pilgrims are available within the timeline. The detailed guidelines for Haj 2023 for stakeholders have also been finalized and issued on 06.02.2023 and can be accessed at https://www.minorityaffairs.gov.in/sites/default/files/HAJ-policy.pdf. The application form for Haj 2023 through Haj Committee of India has been made free of cost, discretionary quota for VIPs/dignitaries has been abolished and special arrangements shall be made for lady pilgrims, infants, divyangjan and elderly.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.