Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) is an umbrella scheme, consisting of two major components being implemented by this Ministry, namely, Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP), and Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP). HKKP, in turn, consists of four sub-components: (i) Command Area Development & Water Management (CAD&WM); (ii) Surface Minor Irrigation (SMI); (iii) Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) of Water Bodies; and (iv) Ground Water (GW) Development. In 2016, with launch of revised AIBP format, CAD&WM sub-component of HKKP was taken up for pari passu implementation with AIBP.

In addition, PMKSY consists of two other components implemented by other Ministries. Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) component was being implemented by Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare under the umbrella of PMKSY, which is now being implemented separately. Further, Watershed Development component (WDC) of PMKSY is being implemented by Department of Land Resources.

Works carried out under Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP) component of PMKSY in various States of the country, including Maharashtra, during the last five years is given at Annexure.

Continuation of PMKSY-HKKP for the period 2021-26 has been approved by Government of India, with the target for creation of 4.5 lakh hectare of irrigation potential through SMI and RRR of water bodies, and implementation of ground water component for completion of ongoing projects. Further, CAD&WM component of PMKSY being implemented pari passu with AIBP targets completion of the ongoing CAD&WM major/ medium projects with coverage of cultivable command area of 30.23 lakh hectare during 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Progress made under CAD&WM component during 2021-2022 in Maharashtra is estimated to be about 16.17 thousand hectare. However, there is no project presently being implemented from Maharashtra under SMI, RRR of water bodies, or Ground Water development components of HKKP.

State Governments are mandated to monitor from time to time, the projects being implemented by them under PMKSY. During the monitoring, physical and financial progress vis-à-vis the targets is to be reviewed. Further, quality aspects of the implementation are also being monitored by the State Governments.

In addition, the projects being implemented under the scheme are also regularly monitored by Central Water Commission, as well as by a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU) under this Ministry. Review meetings are also held at various levels in the Ministry, right upto the level of the Hon’ble Minister.

Further, a special cell for monitoring of the bottlenecks and grievances pertaining to the projects receiving financial assistance under PMKSY-AIBP, has been provisioned. Also, third party evaluation of completed projects is also to be undertaken by this Ministry on sample basis.

Many important components of PMKSY, such as AIBP with pari passu implementation of CAD&WM, SMI and RRR, do not maintain data in terms of number of beneficiaries, and the data maintained is in terms of area covered. However, considering the average land holding for these components, along with the number of beneficiaries reported for other components of PMKSY, it is estimated that more than 125 lakh farmers have benefitted under different components of PMKSY since 2015.

