Government is working towards transforming cooperatives into vibrant economic entities : Amit Shah

Giving a reply to a Written Question on ‘Health of Cooperative Societies’ in the Lok Sabha today, the Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah said, according to the Ministry of Cooperation’s mandate to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country and promote cooperative-based economic development model, the Government is working towards transforming cooperatives into vibrant economic entities and bring them at par with other economic entities both as beneficiaries and participants.

As per Part IX B of the Constitution of India, incorporation, regulation and winding up of multi-State cooperative societies comes under the purview of Central Government; while as per List – II of Seventh Schedule to the Constitution, incorporation, regulation and winding up of cooperative societies registered under State Cooperative Societies Acts comes under the purview of respective State Governments/UT Administrations. Therefore, data on number of cooperative societies, other than those registered under the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, is not maintained in the Ministry of Cooperation. However, as far as multi-State cooperative societies are concerned, 27 societies have been put under liquidation in the last three years, he said.

Shri Shah further said that the Ministry has taken various initiatives to improve the health of cooperative societies in the country such as: