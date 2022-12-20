TCIL Pays Dividend for the Year 2021-22

Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. (TCIL) presented a dividend cheque of Rs. 12.13 crore to Shri K. Rajaraman, Chairman DCC & Secretary, Telecom.

Since its inception, TCIL has been a profit making Company continuously. TCIL has paid dividend of Rs. 279.99 Crore to Govt. till 2021-22 on Government’s initial investment in equity of Rs. 0.3 Crore. Rs.16 crore was further infused during 2015-16. The group and standalone networth of the company are Rs. 1527.24 crore and Rs. 612.78 crore respectively as on 31st March, 2022.

In 2021-22, TCIL achieved standalone revenue and profit after tax of Rs.1581.18 crore and Rs. 30.33 crore respectively.

TCIL established in August, 1978, is a Mini Ratna Category – I Status Company under the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications. Government of India holds 100% of its share capital. TCIL is a prime engineering and consultancy company. TCIL undertakes projects in all field of Telecommunications, IT and Civil construction in India and abroad. TCIL has executed projects in over 70 countries across globe.

Overseas operations of the Company are in Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Mauritius, Nepal etc. in addition to Pan Africa e-Vidya Bharti & Arogya Bharti Network project operating in more than 15 African countries and more African Countries are likely to join.

The Company is also executing high value Govt. of India prestigious projects of Rural ICT for Department of Posts, Defence, Navy OFC Projects, APSFL, Telengana Fiber, BBNL VSAT and Eklavya School.