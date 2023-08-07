Government is opening of Research Park to Promote Science & Technology and augment Research ecosystem



The Government had sanctioned establishment of Research Parks at IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Gandhinagar and IISc Bangalore to augment the research ecosystem in the country. The research parks at IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Delhi are functional and others are in advanced stages of completion. The main objectives of these Research Park are to have research collaboration with top-rated industries, to enable entrepreneurship and incubation of students and building strong academic linkages for the same, to increase outreach of academic content to industry and enabling industry to add value to academic programme through close collaborations etc. To achieve the various objectives of Research Parks, these are normally established at Higher Educational Institutions of the country.