Efforts to Curtail Illegal Mining & Details of Fines Realized by State Governments

By Odisha Diary bureau

As per sub-section (1) of section 6 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 [MMDR Act, 1957], no person shall acquire in respect of any mineral or prescribed group of associated minerals in a State, one or more mining leases covering a total area of more than ten square kilometers and one or more prospecting licences covering a total area of more than twenty five square kilometers. The Central Government is empowered to increase the aforesaid area limit in the interest of the development of any mineral or industry, in so far as it pertains to any particular mineral, or to any specified category of deposits of such mineral, or to any particular mineral located in any particular area.

 As per the information provided by Indian Bureau of Mines, a subordinate office of Ministry of Mines, as on 01.04.2023 there are 145 mining leases of major minerals situated in 23 districts in Rajasthan. Out of these, 86 mines in 16 districts are working mines. The district-wise details of these working mines are at Annexure I.

 As per Section 23C of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, the State Governments are empowered to make rules for preventing illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals. However, as per the information submitted to Indian Bureau of Mines by different States, the State-wise details of illegal mining cases for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 are at Annexure II.

Annexure I

Annexure referred in reply to part (b) of Rajya Sabha Unstarred Question No. 2045

S No

District

No. of working mines

1

Ajmer

8

2

Banswara

2

3

Barmer

8

4

Bhilwara

6

5

Bundi

1

6

Chittorgarh

11

7

Jaipur

3

8

Jaisalmer

8

9

Jhunjhunu

6

10

Kota

1

11

Nagaur

9

12

Pali

7

13

Rajsamand

2

14

Sikar

2

15

Sirohi

4

16

Udaipur

8

Total

86

 

Annexure II

Annexure referred in reply to part (c) of Rajya Sabha Unstarred Question No. 2045

Illegal mining cases

Action taken from 2020-21 to 2021-22

S. No.

State

2020-21

2021-22

FIRs

Lodged

(Nos.)

Court

Cases

Filed

(Nos.)

Vehicle

Seized

(No.)

Fine

realized by

State Govt.

(Rs. Lakh)

1

Andhra

Pradesh

10736

9351

32

22

2511

7804.34

2

Chhattisgarh

5376

5531

0

0

0

2409.61

3

Goa

0

1

0

0

0

0

4

Gujarat

7164

8713

184

36

11539

24490.15

5

Haryana

1384

324

368

0

0

1394.11

6

Himachal Pradesh

4339

3230

42

856

0

233.71

7

Jharkhand

Not reported

1683

461

539

1892

563.66

8

Karnataka

5584

5941

1298

639

693

6531.71

9

Kerala

7400

7063

0

0

0

14373.87

10

Madhya Pradesh

11157

9361

0

8178

0

86799.84

11

Maharashtra

11002

6743

4219

0

16642

27104.29

12

Odisha

18

129

0

0

27

221.94

13

Rajasthan

11175

9346

1815

575

12210

19890.82

14

Tamil Nadu

70

1272

10590

1167

7676

501.30

15

Telangana

5620

2381

0

0

73

1614.13

16

Uttar Pradesh

Not reported

23787

374

1840

0

19845.08

Total

81025

95306

19383

13852

53263

213778.56
