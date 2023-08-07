Efforts to Curtail Illegal Mining & Details of Fines Realized by State Governments

As per sub-section (1) of section 6 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 [MMDR Act, 1957], no person shall acquire in respect of any mineral or prescribed group of associated minerals in a State, one or more mining leases covering a total area of more than ten square kilometers and one or more prospecting licences covering a total area of more than twenty five square kilometers. The Central Government is empowered to increase the aforesaid area limit in the interest of the development of any mineral or industry, in so far as it pertains to any particular mineral, or to any specified category of deposits of such mineral, or to any particular mineral located in any particular area.

As per the information provided by Indian Bureau of Mines, a subordinate office of Ministry of Mines, as on 01.04.2023 there are 145 mining leases of major minerals situated in 23 districts in Rajasthan. Out of these, 86 mines in 16 districts are working mines. The district-wise details of these working mines are at Annexure I.

As per Section 23C of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, the State Governments are empowered to make rules for preventing illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals. However, as per the information submitted to Indian Bureau of Mines by different States, the State-wise details of illegal mining cases for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 are at Annexure II.

S No District No. of working mines 1 Ajmer 8 2 Banswara 2 3 Barmer 8 4 Bhilwara 6 5 Bundi 1 6 Chittorgarh 11 7 Jaipur 3 8 Jaisalmer 8 9 Jhunjhunu 6 10 Kota 1 11 Nagaur 9 12 Pali 7 13 Rajsamand 2 14 Sikar 2 15 Sirohi 4 16 Udaipur 8 Total 86

