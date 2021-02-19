Government is committed to support innovative ideas and sustainable solutions in food processing, says Rameswar Teli

New Delhi: Shri Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India participated in the 4th edition of Emerging North East event today in Guwahati as chief-guest, organized in partnership with Government of Assam and ASSOCHAM. The three-day long event, from 19th-21st February 2021, will have business conferences, and exhibitions to provide a platform for various stakeholders to network and encourage awareness of the industry.

Speaking at the event, Shri Rameswar Teli, said that the central government was fully committed to the growth of food processing industry in the country. He added that currently, Food Processing industry engages around 1.93 million people in nearly 40,000 registered units with a fixed capital of $32.75 billion and aggregate output of around $160 billion and Government’s efforts are to increase it multi-fold.

The Minister noted that despite the pandemic, last year the Government approved 134 food processing projects across various states, including 21 agro-processing clusters, 47 cold chains and 43 food processing units. The projects are slated to create additional agricultural produce processing and preservation capacity of 3.83 MMT per annum and generate direct and indirect employment for more than 77,300 people.

Sh. Teli further stated that Union Budget for 2021-22 would help boost India’s overall competitiveness and capacities in the Food Processing sector. Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has been making efforts to encourage investments across the value chain through several schemes and is committed to support innovative ideas, and sustainable solutions in the sector. He invited industry members, start-ups and citizens to come forward and join hands with the Government to work towards an AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

Shri Teli has also released a knowledge report titled, ‘OPPORTUNITIES IN FOOD PROCESSING AND ALLIED SECTOR AND ADVANTAGE ASSAM’ prepared in collaboration with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).