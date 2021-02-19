1.04 Cr COVID19 vaccine doses administered

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has reached 1.04 Crore today in the country.
1,04,49,942 vaccine doses were given through 2,20,877sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today.
These includes62,95,903 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 7,56,942HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 33,97,097 FLWs (1st dose). While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021, vaccination of the FLWs started from 2nd Feb 2021.
A total of 6,58,674 vaccinations were administered on 18th February 2021. This constitutes the highest single day vaccinations during the on-going COVID-19 vaccination drive.
|HCWs
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|1st Dose
|62,95,903
|7,56,942
|33,97,097
Total 2,61,935 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm today, the thirty fifth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which, 1,15,892 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,46,043 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
9,415 sessions were held till 6 pm today.
All States/UTs conducted the COVID vaccinations today.
|S.
No.
|
State/UT
|Beneficiaries vaccinated
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|Total Doses
|1
|A & N Islands
|4,453
|895
|5,348
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,91,140
|62,456
|4,53,596
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|19,172
|3,575
|22,747
|4
|Assam
|1,40,729
|8,637
|1,49,366
|5
|Bihar
|5,08,266
|33,637
|5,41,903
|6
|Chandigarh
|12,100
|547
|12,647
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3,27,336
|15,492
|3,42,828
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|4,493
|114
|4,607
|9
|Daman & Diu
|1,672
|153
|1,825
|10
|Delhi
|2,52,774
|11,388
|2,64,162
|11
|Goa
|14,294
|550
|14,844
|12
|Gujarat
|8,11,152
|28,047
|8,39,199
|13
|Haryana
|2,05,596
|21,093
|2,26,689
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|90,908
|68,031
|1,58,939
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1,89,840
|5,282
|1,95,122
|16
|Jharkhand
|2,45,714
|10,522
|2,56,236
|17
|Karnataka
|5,28,883
|94,571
|6,23,454
|18
|Kerala
|3,90,648
|31,252
|4,21,900
|19
|Ladakh
|4,436
|290
|4,726
|20
|Lakshadweep
|1,809
|115
|1,924
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|6,20,165
|0
|6,20,165
|22
|Maharashtra
|8,21,603
|26,359
|8,47,962
|23
|Manipur
|37,306
|1,031
|38,337
|24
|Meghalaya
|21,674
|607
|22,281
|25
|Mizoram
|14,211
|2,077
|16,288
|26
|Nagaland
|19,991
|3,218
|23,209
|27
|Odisha
|4,31,593
|59,944
|4,91,537
|28
|Puducherry
|8,458
|639
|9,097
|29
|Punjab
|1,19,929
|9,327
|1,29,256
|30
|Rajasthan
|7,48,598
|15,493
|7,64,091
|31
|Sikkim
|10,941
|637
|11,578
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|3,20,467
|23,996
|3,44,463
|33
|Telangana
|2,80,295
|78,046
|3,58,341
|34
|Tripura
|80,908
|10,996
|91,904
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|10,61,307
|66,784
|11,28,091
|36
|Uttarakhand
|1,29,221
|6,231
|1,35,452
|37
|West Bengal
|5,94,065
|32,751
|6,26,816
|38
|Miscellaneous
|2,26,853
|22,159
|2,49,012
|Total
|96,93,000
|7,56,942
|1,04,49,942
Eleven States/UT have vaccinated more than 75% of the registered HCWs for the first dose. These are –Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh.
On the other hand, Seven States/UT have reported less than 50% coverage of registered HCWs for the first dose. These are Laddakh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Puducherry.
Fifteen States have registered more than 40% coverage for the first dose among FLWs. These are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, J & K, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
10 States that recorded highest number of vaccinations are Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.
Total 41 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 41 cases of hospitalization, 25 were discharged after treatment, while fourteen persons died and two are under treatment. In the last 24 hours, one person has been hospitalized.
Total 34 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003% of the total COVID19 vaccinations. Of the 34, thirteen persons died in the hospital while 20 deaths are recorded outside the hospital and 14 deaths are recorded in hospital.
No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date.
In last 24 hours, two new deaths have been reported. A52-year-oldfemale, who was a resident of Angul, Odisha died due to Septic shock. He died after 14 days of vaccination. Post- mortem has not been done.
A 55-year-old female, resident of Chamoli, Uttarakhand died. Post-mortem has been done and reports are awaited.