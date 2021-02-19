1.04 Cr COVID19 vaccine doses administered

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has reached 1.04 Crore today in the country.

1,04,49,942 vaccine doses were given through 2,20,877sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today.

These includes62,95,903 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 7,56,942HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 33,97,097 FLWs (1st dose). While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021, vaccination of the FLWs started from 2nd Feb 2021.

A total of 6,58,674 vaccinations were administered on 18th February 2021. This constitutes the highest single day vaccinations during the on-going COVID-19 vaccination drive.

HCWs FLWs 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 62,95,903 7,56,942 33,97,097

Total 2,61,935 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm today, the thirty fifth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which, 1,15,892 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,46,043 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

9,415 sessions were held till 6 pm today.

All States/UTs conducted the COVID vaccinations today.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1st Dose 2nd Dose Total Doses 1 A & N Islands 4,453 895 5,348 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,91,140 62,456 4,53,596 3 Arunachal Pradesh 19,172 3,575 22,747 4 Assam 1,40,729 8,637 1,49,366 5 Bihar 5,08,266 33,637 5,41,903 6 Chandigarh 12,100 547 12,647 7 Chhattisgarh 3,27,336 15,492 3,42,828 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 4,493 114 4,607 9 Daman & Diu 1,672 153 1,825 10 Delhi 2,52,774 11,388 2,64,162 11 Goa 14,294 550 14,844 12 Gujarat 8,11,152 28,047 8,39,199 13 Haryana 2,05,596 21,093 2,26,689 14 Himachal Pradesh 90,908 68,031 1,58,939 15 Jammu & Kashmir 1,89,840 5,282 1,95,122 16 Jharkhand 2,45,714 10,522 2,56,236 17 Karnataka 5,28,883 94,571 6,23,454 18 Kerala 3,90,648 31,252 4,21,900 19 Ladakh 4,436 290 4,726 20 Lakshadweep 1,809 115 1,924 21 Madhya Pradesh 6,20,165 0 6,20,165 22 Maharashtra 8,21,603 26,359 8,47,962 23 Manipur 37,306 1,031 38,337 24 Meghalaya 21,674 607 22,281 25 Mizoram 14,211 2,077 16,288 26 Nagaland 19,991 3,218 23,209 27 Odisha 4,31,593 59,944 4,91,537 28 Puducherry 8,458 639 9,097 29 Punjab 1,19,929 9,327 1,29,256 30 Rajasthan 7,48,598 15,493 7,64,091 31 Sikkim 10,941 637 11,578 32 Tamil Nadu 3,20,467 23,996 3,44,463 33 Telangana 2,80,295 78,046 3,58,341 34 Tripura 80,908 10,996 91,904 35 Uttar Pradesh 10,61,307 66,784 11,28,091 36 Uttarakhand 1,29,221 6,231 1,35,452 37 West Bengal 5,94,065 32,751 6,26,816 38 Miscellaneous 2,26,853 22,159 2,49,012 Total 96,93,000 7,56,942 1,04,49,942

Eleven States/UT have vaccinated more than 75% of the registered HCWs for the first dose. These are –Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, Seven States/UT have reported less than 50% coverage of registered HCWs for the first dose. These are Laddakh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Puducherry.

Fifteen States have registered more than 40% coverage for the first dose among FLWs. These are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, J & K, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

10 States that recorded highest number of vaccinations are Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Total 41 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 41 cases of hospitalization, 25 were discharged after treatment, while fourteen persons died and two are under treatment. In the last 24 hours, one person has been hospitalized.

Total 34 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003% of the total COVID19 vaccinations. Of the 34, thirteen persons died in the hospital while 20 deaths are recorded outside the hospital and 14 deaths are recorded in hospital.

No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date.

In last 24 hours, two new deaths have been reported. A52-year-oldfemale, who was a resident of Angul, Odisha died due to Septic shock. He died after 14 days of vaccination. Post- mortem has not been done.

A 55-year-old female, resident of Chamoli, Uttarakhand died. Post-mortem has been done and reports are awaited.