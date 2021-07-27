Government has set up seven Zonal Cultural Centres to protect, preserve & promote various forms of folk dances, art and culture of the tribals in the country

New Delhi : The Government of India has set up seven Zonal Cultural Centres to protect, preserve & promote various forms of folk dances, art and culture of the tribals in the country. These ZCCs organize various cultural activities and programmes on regular basis throughout the country.

Sahitya Akademi, an autonomous organization under Ministry of Culture, encourages the preservation and promotion of languages, especially the unrecognized and tribal languages.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs is administering a scheme namely “Support to Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs)”. Through this scheme, funds are provided to State Governments to strengthen and support the Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) in their infrastructure needs, Research & Documentation activities, evidence based action and applied research to find solution and create replicate models of development, construction and maintenance of tribal museums, organization of tribal festivals, programs for preservation of tribal cultural heritage in dance, music, painting etc. & training and capacity building programs.

This information was given by Minister of Culture, G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.