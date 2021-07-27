New Delhi : The Government has been implementing eGram Swaraj under e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project, as a part of Digital India Program, in the country to revamp the functioning of Panchayats. eGramSwaraj addresses various aspects of Panchayat functioning viz. planning, accounting, budgeting including online payments through eGramSwaraj-PFMS Interface for services delivered.
As on date, 2,53,716 Gram Panchayat Development Plans for FY 2021-22 have been prepared. 2,25,153 GPs have adopted eGramSwaraj for the purpose of accounting in the current year 2021-22. Further, 2,24,671 Panchayati Raj Institutions have onboarded eGramSwaraj-PFMS Interface for carrying out online transactions. During 2020-21, 1,54,091 Gram Panchayats have done online payments worth cumulative of Rs. 48,299 crores (including all the onboarded schemes) through eGramSwaraj- PFMS Interface. For the current year, 2021-22, 1,09,565 Panchayati Raj Institutions have carried online payments worth Rs. 7,699 crores. State-wise breakup is given at Annexure- I.
BharatNet project is being implemented in a phased manner by Department of Telecommunications to provide broadband connectivity to all the Gram Panchayats and equivalent in the country. As on 16.07.2021, a total number of 1,58,266 GPs (including Block Head Quarters) have been made Service Ready in the country.
Due to the COVID-19 related lockdown and restrictions the targeted date for the completion of the project is extended to August 2023 from August 2021.
Annexure I
eGramSwaraj State wise Usage (2021-22)
|#
|State Name
|PFMS Scheme Creation
|Total Number of Village Panchayats & Equivalent
|Gram Panchayat Development Plans Uploaded
|Gram Panchayats Ported
|Total Number of Block Panchayats & Equivalent
|Block Panchayats Ported
|Total Number of Zilla Panchayats & Equivalent
|Zilla Panchayats Ported
|Village Panchayat onboard
|Village Panchayats & Equivalent With Online Payment
|1
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|13371
|13348
|0
|660
|0
|13
|0
|205
|0
|2
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|Y
|2106
|1570
|1581
|178
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|ASSAM
|Y
|2663
|2180
|2155
|192
|166
|29
|26
|2197
|1483
|4
|BIHAR
|Y
|8387
|8363
|8377
|534
|532
|38
|38
|8381
|6857
|5
|CHHATTISGARH
|Y
|11658
|11661
|11662
|146
|140
|27
|27
|11656
|4677
|6
|GOA
|Y
|191
|191
|190
|0
|0
|2
|2
|189
|106
|7
|GUJARAT
|Y
|14256
|14037
|13935
|248
|0
|33
|0
|14038
|324
|8
|HARYANA
|Y
|6234
|6114
|6172
|126
|120
|21
|21
|6009
|1355
|9
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|Y
|3615
|3202
|3532
|81
|0
|12
|10
|1055
|21
|10
|JHARKHAND
|Y
|4359
|4288
|4362
|263
|258
|24
|24
|4363
|3042
|11
|KARNATAKA
|Y
|6006
|5947
|5998
|227
|225
|30
|30
|6006
|5301
|12
|KERALA
|Y
|941
|941
|927
|152
|121
|14
|9
|889
|1
|13
|MADHYA PRADESH
|Y
|22782
|22686
|22808
|313
|312
|51
|51
|22807
|16856
|14
|MAHARASHTRA
|Y
|27888
|27869
|26817
|351
|43
|34
|4
|25102
|4652
|15
|MANIPUR
|Y
|3812
|2628
|161
|0
|0
|12
|6
|161
|85
|16
|MEGHALAYA
|Y
|6758
|0
|0
|2240
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|MIZORAM
|Y
|834
|834
|834
|0
|0
|0
|0
|834
|388
|18
|NAGALAND
|Y
|1281
|1195
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|ODISHA
|Y
|6798
|6775
|6798
|314
|314
|30
|30
|6798
|5466
|20
|PUNJAB
|Y
|13268
|13205
|13157
|151
|146
|22
|21
|13212
|6881
|21
|RAJASTHAN
|Y
|11341
|11239
|10937
|352
|262
|33
|32
|8858
|3946
|22
|SIKKIM
|Y
|185
|182
|179
|0
|0
|4
|1
|56
|7
|23
|TAMIL NADU
|Y
|12525
|12410
|12439
|388
|335
|37
|36
|12415
|3248
|24
|TELANGANA
|12769
|12769
|0
|540
|0
|32
|0
|13
|0
|25
|TRIPURA
|Y
|1178
|1177
|1178
|75
|75
|9
|9
|1178
|564
|26
|UTTARAKHAND
|Y
|7791
|7791
|7754
|95
|55
|13
|13
|7791
|4161
|27
|UTTAR PRADESH
|Y
|58323
|57898
|57962
|827
|724
|75
|75
|58621
|37621
|28
|WEST BENGAL
|Y
|3340
|3216
|3204
|342
|331
|22
|21
|3123
|2523
|Total
|264660
|253716
|223119
|8795
|4159
|642
|486
|215957
|109565
This information was given by Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in Loksabha today.