New Delhi : The Government has been implementing eGram Swaraj under e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project, as a part of Digital India Program, in the country to revamp the functioning of Panchayats. eGramSwaraj addresses various aspects of Panchayat functioning viz. planning, accounting, budgeting including online payments through eGramSwaraj-PFMS Interface for services delivered.

As on date, 2,53,716 Gram Panchayat Development Plans for FY 2021-22 have been prepared. 2,25,153 GPs have adopted eGramSwaraj for the purpose of accounting in the current year 2021-22. Further, 2,24,671 Panchayati Raj Institutions have onboarded eGramSwaraj-PFMS Interface for carrying out online transactions. During 2020-21, 1,54,091 Gram Panchayats have done online payments worth cumulative of Rs. 48,299 crores (including all the onboarded schemes) through eGramSwaraj- PFMS Interface. For the current year, 2021-22, 1,09,565 Panchayati Raj Institutions have carried online payments worth Rs. 7,699 crores. State-wise breakup is given at Annexure- I.

BharatNet project is being implemented in a phased manner by Department of Telecommunications to provide broadband connectivity to all the Gram Panchayats and equivalent in the country. As on 16.07.2021, a total number of 1,58,266 GPs (including Block Head Quarters) have been made Service Ready in the country.

Due to the COVID-19 related lockdown and restrictions the targeted date for the completion of the project is extended to August 2023 from August 2021.

Annexure I

eGramSwaraj State wise Usage (2021-22)

# State Name PFMS Scheme Creation Total Number of Village Panchayats & Equivalent Gram Panchayat Development Plans Uploaded Gram Panchayats Ported Total Number of Block Panchayats & Equivalent Block Panchayats Ported Total Number of Zilla Panchayats & Equivalent Zilla Panchayats Ported Village Panchayat onboard Village Panchayats & Equivalent With Online Payment 1 ANDHRA PRADESH 13371 13348 0 660 0 13 0 205 0 2 ARUNACHAL PRADESH Y 2106 1570 1581 178 0 25 0 0 0 3 ASSAM Y 2663 2180 2155 192 166 29 26 2197 1483 4 BIHAR Y 8387 8363 8377 534 532 38 38 8381 6857 5 CHHATTISGARH Y 11658 11661 11662 146 140 27 27 11656 4677 6 GOA Y 191 191 190 0 0 2 2 189 106 7 GUJARAT Y 14256 14037 13935 248 0 33 0 14038 324 8 HARYANA Y 6234 6114 6172 126 120 21 21 6009 1355 9 HIMACHAL PRADESH Y 3615 3202 3532 81 0 12 10 1055 21 10 JHARKHAND Y 4359 4288 4362 263 258 24 24 4363 3042 11 KARNATAKA Y 6006 5947 5998 227 225 30 30 6006 5301 12 KERALA Y 941 941 927 152 121 14 9 889 1 13 MADHYA PRADESH Y 22782 22686 22808 313 312 51 51 22807 16856 14 MAHARASHTRA Y 27888 27869 26817 351 43 34 4 25102 4652 15 MANIPUR Y 3812 2628 161 0 0 12 6 161 85 16 MEGHALAYA Y 6758 0 0 2240 0 0 0 0 0 17 MIZORAM Y 834 834 834 0 0 0 0 834 388 18 NAGALAND Y 1281 1195 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 19 ODISHA Y 6798 6775 6798 314 314 30 30 6798 5466 20 PUNJAB Y 13268 13205 13157 151 146 22 21 13212 6881 21 RAJASTHAN Y 11341 11239 10937 352 262 33 32 8858 3946 22 SIKKIM Y 185 182 179 0 0 4 1 56 7 23 TAMIL NADU Y 12525 12410 12439 388 335 37 36 12415 3248 24 TELANGANA 12769 12769 0 540 0 32 0 13 0 25 TRIPURA Y 1178 1177 1178 75 75 9 9 1178 564 26 UTTARAKHAND Y 7791 7791 7754 95 55 13 13 7791 4161 27 UTTAR PRADESH Y 58323 57898 57962 827 724 75 75 58621 37621 28 WEST BENGAL Y 3340 3216 3204 342 331 22 21 3123 2523 Total 264660 253716 223119 8795 4159 642 486 215957 109565

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in Loksabha today.