Government has approved an initiative for setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode with NGOs: Ajay Bhatt

The Government has approved an initiative for setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode with NGOs/Private/State Government Schools in all States/UTs. Details of 18 New Sainik Schools with whom Sainik Schools Society has signed Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) under this scheme are as follows:

S No State/UT Number of approved New Sainik Schools with whom Sainik Schools Society signed Memorandum of Agreement 1. Maharashtra 2 2. Karnataka 2 3. Himachal Pradesh 1 4. Gujarat 2 5. Haryana 2 6. Bihar 2 7. Andhra Pradesh 1 8. Punjab 1 9. Arunachal Pradesh 1 10. Kerala 1 11. Tamil Nadu 1 12. Madhya Pradesh 1 13. Dadra And Nagar Haveli 1

While the new initiative envisages provision of all necessary infrastructure, faculty etc. prescribed for new Sainik Schools in partnership mode by the entity (State Govt./Pvt. Sector/Trust/ Society/NGO) setting and operating it, an annual fee support on Merit-Cum-Means basis up to 50% support (subject to an upper limit of Rs. 40,000/- per student per annum) for up to 50% of class-strength (subject to an upper limit of 50 students per class per annum) for the approved school, will be provided by Government of India through Sainik Schools Society.

The guidelines to establish New Sainik Schools have been set by the Government, and approval of New Sainik Schools under this initiative is subject to meeting of qualifying requirements framed for the purpose, compliance to the approved bye-laws and signing of Memorandum of Agreement with Sainik Schools Society. The guidelines are available on the portal www.sainikschool.ncog.gov.in.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri DK Suresh and Shrimati Sumalatha Ambareesh in Lok Sabha today.