Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) framework was launched by the Government with the aim to foster innovation and technology development in Defence and Aerospace Sector by engaging Industries including MSMEs: Ajay Bhatt

Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) framework was launched by the Government with the aim to foster innovation and technology development in Defence and Aerospace Sector by engaging Industries including MSMEs, start-ups, individual innovators, R&D institutes and academia and to promote self-reliance. The details of iDEX Winners funded by iDEX scheme up to 31st January 2023 are as follows:

S No Name of iDEX Winner
AartechSolonics Ltd
AATWRI Aerospace and DefencePvt Ltd
Accurate Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd
ADISAN SYSTEMS LLP
Aditya PrecitechPvt Ltd
Aeron Systems Pvt Ltd
Ag Flex Technologies Pvt Ltd
AikairosPvt Ltd.
Airbotix Technology Pvt Ltd
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd
Altair InfrasecPvt Ltd
Ancor Research Labs LLP
Antsys Innovations Pvt Ltd
Anvation Labs Pvt Ltd
Apex Plus Technologies
Apt Software Avenues Pvt Ltd
Arbudamba Consultancy Pvt Ltd
Armor Grandeur Pvt Ltd
Astrome Technologies Pvt Ltd
Astromeda Space Pvt Ltd
ATX Systems Pvt Ltd
Avgarde Systems Pvt Ltd
BalaAatral Solutions Pvt Ltd
Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt Ltd
Big Cat Wireless Pvt Ltd
Blurgs Innovations Pvt Ltd
Brisk Olive Business Solutions Pvt Ltd
Center for Study of Science Technology and Policy (CSTEP)
Chipspirit Technologies Pvt Ltd
Cogknit Semantics Pvt Ltd
Collaborative Intelligence Pvt Ltd
Compiler AI Labs Pvt Ltd
Coratia Technologies Pvt Ltd
CoreIoT Technologies
Cormeum Technologies Pvt Ltd
Crimson Energy Experts Pvt Ltd
CYRAN AI Solutions Pvt Ltd
Cyronics Innovation Labs Pvt Ltd
Dilabs Systems Pvt Ltd
Dimension NXG Pvt Ltd
DV2JS Innovation
Edgeforce Solutions Pvt Ltd
Elmot Alternators Pvt Ltd
EON Space Labs LLP
Exact Space Technologies Pvt Ltd
EyeROV (IROV Technologies Pvt Ltd)
FC TecNrgyPvt Ltd
FleetRFPvt Ltd
FluturaBuisness Solutions Pvt Ltd
Geocon Smart Systems Pvt Ltd
GoFloat Technologies Pvt Ltd
Gurutvaa Systems Pvt Ltd
Gyan Data Pvt Ltd
HW Design Labs OPC Pvt Ltd
Hyper Stealth Technologies Pvt Ltd
Inferigence Quotient Pvt Ltd
Innefu Labs Pvt Ltd
Innovation Communications Systems Pvt Ltd
Instron Technologies LLP
Iotina Technologies Pvt Ltd
iSenses Incorporation Pvt Ltd
Kinetix Engineering Solutions Limited
LaunchtraxPvt Ltd
Lekha Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd
Logic Fruit Technologies Pvt Ltd
Meander Spectra Pvt Ltd
MMRFIC Technology Pvt Ltd
NavyugInfosolutionsPvt Ltd
NewSpace Research & Technologies Pvt Ltd
NoPo Nanotechnologies Pvt Ltd
North Street Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd
Nyokas Technologies Pvt Ltd
Okulo Aerospace Pvt Ltd
Optimized ElectrotechPvt Ltd
OssusBiorenewablesPvt Ltd
Oxygen 2 Innovation Pvt Ltd
Pacify Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd
Parachute Technologies Pvt Ltd
Parallax Labs LLP
Pareto Tree Pvt Ltd
Planys Technologies Pvt Ltd
Pushkala Technologies Pvt Ltd
Puzzles Technologies India Pvt Ltd
QED Analyticals LLP
QNU Labs Pvt Ltd
Radome Technologies and Services Pvt Ltd
RangeAero Private Limited
Redleaf Technologies Pvt Ltd
ResonatingMindzPvt Ltd
RKN Designs and Solutions Pvt Ltd
Robosys Automation and Robotics Pvt Ltd
SagarDefence Engineering Pvt Ltd
Saif Automations Services LLP
SairaIoT Solutions Pvt Ltd
SCI-COM Software India Pvt Ltd
Seaconvoy Systems Engineering Pvt Ltd
Securweave Research Labs Pvt Ltd
SilverstreakTechscapePvt Ltd
Skylark Labs India Pvt Ltd
Skyroot Aerospace Pvt ltd
Spheruler Solutions Pvt Ltd
SPM India Limited
Starbru Techsystems Pvt Ltd
SunluxTechnovationPvt Ltd
Suryudey Plastic Electronics Pvt Ltd
Swadeshi EmpresaPvt Ltd
Syncthreads Computing LLP
Tardid Technologies Pvt Ltd
Tatvabodh Technology Pvt Ltd
Theta Controls Pvt Ltd
Threye Interactive Pvt Ltd
Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd
Torqon Power Drives Pvt Ltd
Track IT Tech Systems Pvt Ltd
Tresa Energy Pvt Ltd
TryCAE Industrial Engineering Pvt Ltd
TSC Technologies Pvt Ltd
Varuni Systems Pvt Ltd
Vashundharaa Geo Technologies Pvt Ltd
Vayu BhuvanPvt Ltd
Verdatum AI Pvt Ltd
Vikra Ocean Tech Pvt Ltd
VIMAL FIRE CONTROLS Pvt Ltd
Zebu Intelligent Systems Pvt Ltd
Zeekers Employment Pvt Ltd
Zeus NumerixPvt Ltd
ZMotion Autonomous Systems Pvt Ltd

iDEX is a user driven initiative. The problem statements for the product/technology development are identified/approved by the Armed Forces, DPSUs, and other agencies. Further, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has informed that the Government, with an intent to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and start-ups in the country, launched Start-up India initiative on 16th January 2016.

In order to meet the objectives of the initiative, the Government unveiled an Action Plan for Startup India that laid the foundation of Government support, schemes and incentives envisaged to create a vibrant startup ecosystem in the country. The Action Plan comprises of 19 action items spanning across areas such as “Simpliﬁcation and handholding”, “Funding support and incentives” and “Industry- academia partnership and incubation”. Sustained Government eﬀorts in this direction have resulted in increasing the number of recognized Startups from 445 in 2016 to 86,713 in 2022 (as on 31st December 2022).

Moreover, in order to encourage Indian defence Industry in design & development of Defence equipment, provisions have been made at Chapter –III of ‘Defence Acquisition Procedure’ (DAP-2020) under ‘Make Procedure’. Chapter –III of DAP-2020 also provisions to foster innovation from ‘iDEX’ and ‘Technology Development Fund’ (TDF).

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Dr Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi and others in Lok Sabha today.

