Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) framework was launched by the Government with the aim to foster innovation and technology development in Defence and Aerospace Sector by engaging Industries including MSMEs: Ajay Bhatt

Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) framework was launched by the Government with the aim to foster innovation and technology development in Defence and Aerospace Sector by engaging Industries including MSMEs, start-ups, individual innovators, R&D institutes and academia and to promote self-reliance. The details of iDEX Winners funded by iDEX scheme up to 31st January 2023 are as follows:

S No Name of iDEX Winner AartechSolonics Ltd AATWRI Aerospace and DefencePvt Ltd Accurate Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd ADISAN SYSTEMS LLP Aditya PrecitechPvt Ltd Aeron Systems Pvt Ltd Ag Flex Technologies Pvt Ltd AikairosPvt Ltd. Airbotix Technology Pvt Ltd Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd Altair InfrasecPvt Ltd Ancor Research Labs LLP Antsys Innovations Pvt Ltd Anvation Labs Pvt Ltd Apex Plus Technologies Apt Software Avenues Pvt Ltd Arbudamba Consultancy Pvt Ltd Armor Grandeur Pvt Ltd Astrome Technologies Pvt Ltd Astromeda Space Pvt Ltd ATX Systems Pvt Ltd Avgarde Systems Pvt Ltd BalaAatral Solutions Pvt Ltd Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt Ltd Big Cat Wireless Pvt Ltd Blurgs Innovations Pvt Ltd Brisk Olive Business Solutions Pvt Ltd Center for Study of Science Technology and Policy (CSTEP) Chipspirit Technologies Pvt Ltd Cogknit Semantics Pvt Ltd Collaborative Intelligence Pvt Ltd Compiler AI Labs Pvt Ltd Coratia Technologies Pvt Ltd CoreIoT Technologies Cormeum Technologies Pvt Ltd Crimson Energy Experts Pvt Ltd CYRAN AI Solutions Pvt Ltd Cyronics Innovation Labs Pvt Ltd Dilabs Systems Pvt Ltd Dimension NXG Pvt Ltd DV2JS Innovation Edgeforce Solutions Pvt Ltd Elmot Alternators Pvt Ltd EON Space Labs LLP Exact Space Technologies Pvt Ltd EyeROV (IROV Technologies Pvt Ltd) FC TecNrgyPvt Ltd FleetRFPvt Ltd FluturaBuisness Solutions Pvt Ltd Geocon Smart Systems Pvt Ltd GoFloat Technologies Pvt Ltd Gurutvaa Systems Pvt Ltd Gyan Data Pvt Ltd HW Design Labs OPC Pvt Ltd Hyper Stealth Technologies Pvt Ltd Inferigence Quotient Pvt Ltd Innefu Labs Pvt Ltd Innovation Communications Systems Pvt Ltd Instron Technologies LLP Iotina Technologies Pvt Ltd iSenses Incorporation Pvt Ltd Kinetix Engineering Solutions Limited LaunchtraxPvt Ltd Lekha Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd Logic Fruit Technologies Pvt Ltd Meander Spectra Pvt Ltd MMRFIC Technology Pvt Ltd NavyugInfosolutionsPvt Ltd NewSpace Research & Technologies Pvt Ltd NoPo Nanotechnologies Pvt Ltd North Street Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd Nyokas Technologies Pvt Ltd Okulo Aerospace Pvt Ltd Optimized ElectrotechPvt Ltd OssusBiorenewablesPvt Ltd Oxygen 2 Innovation Pvt Ltd Pacify Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd Parachute Technologies Pvt Ltd Parallax Labs LLP Pareto Tree Pvt Ltd Planys Technologies Pvt Ltd Pushkala Technologies Pvt Ltd Puzzles Technologies India Pvt Ltd QED Analyticals LLP QNU Labs Pvt Ltd Radome Technologies and Services Pvt Ltd RangeAero Private Limited Redleaf Technologies Pvt Ltd ResonatingMindzPvt Ltd RKN Designs and Solutions Pvt Ltd Robosys Automation and Robotics Pvt Ltd SagarDefence Engineering Pvt Ltd Saif Automations Services LLP SairaIoT Solutions Pvt Ltd SCI-COM Software India Pvt Ltd Seaconvoy Systems Engineering Pvt Ltd Securweave Research Labs Pvt Ltd SilverstreakTechscapePvt Ltd Skylark Labs India Pvt Ltd Skyroot Aerospace Pvt ltd Spheruler Solutions Pvt Ltd SPM India Limited Starbru Techsystems Pvt Ltd SunluxTechnovationPvt Ltd Suryudey Plastic Electronics Pvt Ltd Swadeshi EmpresaPvt Ltd Syncthreads Computing LLP Tardid Technologies Pvt Ltd Tatvabodh Technology Pvt Ltd Theta Controls Pvt Ltd Threye Interactive Pvt Ltd Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd Torqon Power Drives Pvt Ltd Track IT Tech Systems Pvt Ltd Tresa Energy Pvt Ltd TryCAE Industrial Engineering Pvt Ltd TSC Technologies Pvt Ltd Varuni Systems Pvt Ltd Vashundharaa Geo Technologies Pvt Ltd Vayu BhuvanPvt Ltd Verdatum AI Pvt Ltd Vikra Ocean Tech Pvt Ltd VIMAL FIRE CONTROLS Pvt Ltd Zebu Intelligent Systems Pvt Ltd Zeekers Employment Pvt Ltd Zeus NumerixPvt Ltd ZMotion Autonomous Systems Pvt Ltd

iDEX is a user driven initiative. The problem statements for the product/technology development are identified/approved by the Armed Forces, DPSUs, and other agencies. Further, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has informed that the Government, with an intent to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and start-ups in the country, launched Start-up India initiative on 16th January 2016.

In order to meet the objectives of the initiative, the Government unveiled an Action Plan for Startup India that laid the foundation of Government support, schemes and incentives envisaged to create a vibrant startup ecosystem in the country. The Action Plan comprises of 19 action items spanning across areas such as “Simpliﬁcation and handholding”, “Funding support and incentives” and “Industry- academia partnership and incubation”. Sustained Government eﬀorts in this direction have resulted in increasing the number of recognized Startups from 445 in 2016 to 86,713 in 2022 (as on 31st December 2022).

Moreover, in order to encourage Indian defence Industry in design & development of Defence equipment, provisions have been made at Chapter –III of ‘Defence Acquisition Procedure’ (DAP-2020) under ‘Make Procedure’. Chapter –III of DAP-2020 also provisions to foster innovation from ‘iDEX’ and ‘Technology Development Fund’ (TDF).

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Dr Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi and others in Lok Sabha today.