Gold rates spike again; 24 carat gold per 10 grams rates Rs 59,285

Gold prices rose for the second day in a row after almost a month. The price of 24 carat gold per 10 grams is Rs 59,285 today. Compared to yesterday, the price of gold has increased by 87 rupees or 0.15%.



Similarly, the silver rate has also reached a high level. It has now reached Rs 73,947 per kg. Gold and silver prices in India fluctuate frequently. It mainly depends on the exchange rate of the Indian currency against the dollar.