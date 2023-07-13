ISRO’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 launches tomorrow

Chandrayaan-3 is all set to launch from Satish Dhawan Launch Pad, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. As the countdown begins from 1pm today he rehearsal was completed yesterday (Wednesday) as well. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) aims to create history by completing this journey. ISRO has paid special attention to ensure that there is no error in Chandrayaan-3.



With the expected success of Chandrayaan-3, India will become the fourth country in the world to set foot on the surface of the moon. US, China and Russia have already successfully landed on the moon.



ISRO is making a third attempt for its moon-mission after two unsuccessful attempts earlier. The previous attempt was on July 22, 2019.