Godrej Appliances rides on design innovation- launches wood-finish, nature-inspired ACs & Refrigerators

Mumbai, 28th February 2024: Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce, flagship company of the Godrej Group, has launched Eon Vogue, a new series of nature-inspired wood-finish home appliances. The range, comprising advanced Refrigerators and Air Conditioners, offers a unique blend of aesthetics and technology that complements contemporary Indian home décor and lifts it many notches.

According to a survey of Indian households conducted by the brand, over 70% of respondents said they would like to see more options of appliances that suit their home décor better. More than half said they want everything to be well-matched in their homes.

Speaking about the new launch, Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice- President at Godrej Appliances, said, “The average age of home ownership has been coming down and is said to be in thirties now, given the increasing disposable incomes and easily accessible loans. These young Indian consumers put in a lot of effort doing up their homes, ensuring everything blends into a coherent design, but face a constraint when it comes to the aesthetics of their appliances versus the décor of their home. Aesthetics is a key purchase driver today, amidst the ongoing wave of premiumization. True to Godrej Appliances’ philosophy of things made thoughtfully, the brand has once again innovated to plug this need gap with its unique one of its kind offering of Nature Inspired, Wood-Finish range of Air Conditioners and Refrigerators – The Godrej Eon Vogue Series. Coupled with other premium launches, the brand aims to up its premium segment contribution from 45% to 55% and boost summer growth to 20% with a robust product portfolio.”

Highlighting the thought behind the design, Kamal Pandit, Head of Design at Godrej Appliances, said, “We observed our rapidly changing cities with large multi-storeyed buildings replacing independent houses and noticed consumers getting distanced from nature. We also observed how Indian homes exude warmth while appliances operate in a relatively cold space with glass and steel in blacks and silvers. We chose to take inspiration from nature, and came up with natural wood finish appliances in multiple shades, to blend and complement our homes, while keeping the practicality intact. The Eon Vogue series are water, stain, and scratch resistant, easy to clean, and durable.”

To aid consumers in experiencing and adopting the design transformation in their homes, the brand has collaborated with Krsnaa Mehta, Founder and Design Director of India Circus for a customized home design guide, showcasing the new Eon Vogue series in different home décor styles and specially curated nature inspired India Circus accessories worth upto Rs. 1999/- for the first one thousand customers.

Speaking on the launch, Krsnaa Mehta, Founder and Design Director, India Circus, added, “The new wood-finish series from Godrej Appliances is a welcome new entrant to the world of décor in India. I appreciate the integration of nature-inspired elements in design, and you can see the same on display at India Circus as well. Wood being a natural finish, is versatile, aligning well with different décor styles. I have showcased the same in my design guide and to help consumers adopt the design in its true spirit, we have also curated some of India Circus’s special nature-inspired accessories – fridge ware and cushions as gifts for consumers, to complement the Vogue series of Refrigerators and Air Conditioners respectively. We hope this helps consumers to have a more wholesome experience of nature-inspired design in their homes.”

The Godrej Eon Vogue series refrigerators are available in two shades oak and walnut wood, in 272 L and 244 L capacities and will be available to customers in the range of Rs. 27,000 – Rs.32,000. The refrigerators come with 95%+ surface disinfection through Nano Shield Disinfection technology (patent applied), larger vegetable storage, and patented Cool Shower Technology amongst other features. The air conditioners are available in three shades – cypress, teak and mahogany in 1.5 Tr. capacity in the price range of Rs. 35,000 – Rs. 38,000. and comes equipped with 5-in-1 Convertible Technology for power saving, 4-way swing for more comfort, and heavy-duty cooling even at 52°C. These ACs use R32 which is a Low Global Warming refrigerant. The series will be available soon across India in authorized stores, and popular e-commerce platforms apart from the India Circus website.