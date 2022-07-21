Goa, India’s Most Popular Tourist Destination Deploys Bandicoot Robots to Improve City Hygiene.

Goa, India’s most popular tourist destination, has deployed Bandicoot robots in Panaji to clean city manholes in an effective and safe manner.

The Honourable Minister of PWD Goa Shri. Nilesh Cabral inaugurated the Bandicoot Robot on 18 July at Panaji Town hall. The Key handover ceremony was done by Hon’ble Mayor of City Corporation Panaji Shri. Rohit Monserrate in the presence of Commissioner of CCP Shri. Agnelo A. J. Fernandes along with City Engg PWD Shri. Santosh Mhapane, Deputy Mayor of City Corporation Panaji Shri. Sanjiv Naik and Municipal Engg Shri. Vivek Parseka

The government anticipates that this initiative will enhance Goa’s tourism industry as well.

Bandicoot robot comes with a human-comparable robotic arm and various sensors that help the robot to perform the cleaning action more efficiently.

Bandicoot robots are also featured with special 4 IP68 waterproof cameras to clean the manholes in a more precise and efficient manner even under low light conditions.

Bandicoot robot is developed by Genrobotics, a national award-winning start-up.

Goa, India’s most popular tourist destination, has deployed Bandicoot robots in Panaji to clean city manholes in an effective and safe manner. This initiative will assist the PWD in maintaining the city’s hygiene in a smarter way. Panaji is the second city to use bandicoot robots in Goa after Margao.

The Honourable Minister of PWD Goa Shri. Nilesh Cabral inaugurated the Bandicoot Robot on 18 July at Panaji Town hall. The Key handover ceremony was done by Hon’ble Mayor of City Corporation Panaji Shri. Rohit Monserrate in the presence of Commissioner of CCP Shri. Agnelo A. J. Fernandes along with City Engg PWD Shri. Santosh Mhapane, Deputy Mayor of City Corporation Panaji Shri. Sanjiv Naik and Municipal Engg Shri. Vivek Parseka

Cleaning manholes effectively necessitates human entry, but manholes are death traps for workers due to hazardous gases and harmful waste materials. To address this challenge, Goa deployed their first Bandicoot robot in June 2022 at Margao. The robot will provide safer and smarter manhole cleaning services to the city. Sanitation workers who do their duties in such hazardous circumstances would be safeguarded by this initiative. Through training and rehabilitation programs the sanitation workers are transformed into safer and more dignified jobs as Robot operators. The local public and tourists in Goa will receive better and improved sanitation services through this project. The government anticipates that this initiative will enhance Goa’s tourism industry as well.

“It’s great to see the Genrobotics team working so hard to put an end to manual scavenging. Their robot is not only working in Goa, but in many cities across India. And it’s doing quite well.” Minister Shri. Nilesh Cabral said.

There are other cleaning methods, such as sucking and grabbing machines, however the sucking machine cannot remove solid waste materials, and the grabbing machine can only clean about 20% of the area inside the manhole. In this situation, the authorities were required to deploy human labour, but now Bandicoot robots perform the work, with its human-like robotic arms and wider opening bucket system, outperforms other ways in cleaning manhole blockages by a 100% cleaning efficiency.

“Thank you for welcoming Bandicoot robots to Goa. Through our robotic solutions, we aim to provide more safety to the sanitation workers of Goa along with better productivity as well as economic efficiency.” Rashid – Co-founder and managing director of Genrobotics

“We will soon make Goa a complete robotic scavenging state” Rashid added

Genrobotics, a National Award-Winning Start-up, invented the Bandicoot robotic technology in 2018 in order to end manual scavenging. The technology was developed with the intention of enhancing the safety and dignity of sanitation workers and to bring about good changes within the community of sanitation workers. The Bandicoot robots are currently used by 15 states all across India, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, and Tamilnadu. The technology has also been transforming confined spaces such as storm water manholes, Oil and Gas refinery pits etc.

Bandicoot robotic technology is designed to mimic and replace the entire human requirement inside the manhole for efficient cleaning. Bandicoot robotic technology is an AMRUT Tech Challenge Award winner as the Promising Innovative Solution for sanitation by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. Bandicoot robotic technology promotes govt. initiative Swachh survekshan 2022 by SMB, which aims to bring more safety in the Indian sanitation sector. Genrobotic’s Robotic Technologies has also been exported to other countries like Malaysia, UK and South Korea, to increase the safety and efficiency in Large Scale Industries like Oil & Gas refineries and Smart Cities STP’s etc.