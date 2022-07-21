NCP Chief Sharad Pawar dissolves all departments & cells of party with immediate effect

Bhubaneswar: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has dissolved all the departments and cells of the party with immediate effect. A late night statement issued by NCP’s General Secretary Praful Patel said that the departments and cells of the party have been dissolved with the approval of the NCP chief.

Reports indicate that Mr Pawar is looking to reorganise the structure of his party following the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. Mr Pawar was instrumental in the formation of the MVA, which comprised of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.

On Tuesday, former Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam had alleged that the NCP chief is trying to break the Shiv Sena and he has given a proof of this to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.