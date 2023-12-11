Goa CM highlights ITI courses’ importance, says plumbers charge more than doctors

Highlighting the importance of industrial courses, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that plumbers charge more fess than doctors for a single visit.

Sawant was speaking during the programme in South Goa.

“We need to take education considering the availability of jobs or should think of self-employment. Everyone can’t get government jobs. But 100 per cent youth of Goa can get jobs, which are available in the private sector. We need to take education in the fields where jobs are available,” he said, urging students to learn various courses at Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

“This can help for self-employment. Why not become a plumbing contractor? Plumbers charge around Rs 500 after every visit. Their fees have become more than doctors. There are so many options available here (in ITI’s),” he said.

Sawant said that plumbers who give ‘on call’ services earn around Rs 60,000 per month. “Everyone can’t become a doctor, engineer or clerk” he said, urging students to take additional degrees.

“There are several opportunities in Goa in tourism and wellness tourism. Three months ago there was an advertisement for ‘Panchkarma’ assistant. But in Goa, we had no one with this qualification,” Sawant said.

“In aviation cell, we gave training to 1500 youths and they could work at Mopa airport,” Sawant said.

He asserted that several job opportunities are available in the hospitality sector in the state, which can be grabbed by youths.