Go First Becomes First Airline To Introduce Direct Service From Srinagar To Sharjah

Mumbai : GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir), today achieved a milestone in Jammu & Kashmir by becoming the first airline to start direct international connection and direct international cargo operations from Srinagar, thus strengthening its expanding international network.

Operated by an Airbus A320neo, the maiden GO FIRST flight G8 1595 departed Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar at 18:00 hours and arrived in Sharjah at 21:00 hours. GO FIRST will operate four flights every week between Srinagar and Sharjah.

The inaugural flight was flagged off by Hon’ble Home Minister, Respected Shri Amit Shah from the Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar with a full complement of passengers in presence of Hon’able Lt Governor Mr. Manoj Sinha and other dignitaries. Hon’ble Minister of Civil Aviation Mr. Jyotiraditya Scindia has conveyed his presence through online presence from New Delhi.

The introduction of direct flight to Sharjah will boost trade and tourism between Srinagar and the UAE. As an early bird offer passengers can book flights to Sharjah at just INR 5000/-. Booking passengers can log in to www.flygofirst.com or can use the mobile app. UAE and Srinagar are popular as holiday destinations, and GO FIRST flights will meet the demand for convenient travel options. The new services will also support growing trade and investment links with both Srinagar and Sharjah.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST said: “Having been in operation here for over 15 years, we at GO FIRST share a special relationship with the region and are committed to its growth. We are delighted to be the first airline to connect Jammu & Kashmir with UAE and it bears testimony to our commitment to the region. We believe that this connectivity will be pivotal in bilateral exchange of trade and tourism between the two regions.”

The direct flights from Sharjah will offer seamless connections to Srinagar and beyond to Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu, Leh and Mumbai and vice versa.

GO FIRST operated by Go Airlines (India) Limited has taken initiatives for the development of air travel and cargo movement from Srinagar, Jammu and Leh.

Recently, GO FIRST operated the first night flight from Jammu following its successful operations of the first night flight from Srinagar. GO FIRST is the only airline appointed for the cargo movement of

Horticultural perishable and agricultural produce of J&K Horticulture Products – the state owned company.

Earlier GO FIRST was the first LCC to operate flights into Leh by getting new aircraft modified to operate on high altitude airports.

GO FIRST recently announced the introduction of special packages in association with TripFactory for customers visiting EXPO 2020, one of the largest global events which got underway in Dubai.

Customers can choose from two attractive packages – the GoHoliday package and Flight + Hotel Package. The GoHoliday package includes return tickets to and from Sharjah, accommodation with breakfast, Expo 2020 one day entry pass, half-day city tour, dhow cruise with dinner and will also include UAE entry tourist VISA and travel insurance. This package comes at a price of INR 51,999/- per person, while the Flight + Hotel package starts at INR 22,399/- per person and will include return air tickets to and from Sharjah and three star hotel accommodation for three night and four days.

Similarly, GoHoliday in association with TripFactory has unveiled exciting packages for the inbound travellers from Sharjah in UAE, willing to take a break and explore the paradise on earth.

Inbound package details for SHJ – SXR sector are as follows:-

Package Name (EX- SHJ) No of Nights 3 star 4 star Trip to Srinagar with Srinagar Houseboat 3N/4D AED 1,495 AED 1,803 Trip to Srinagar Including Gulmarg &Pahalgam 6N/7D AED 1,866 AED 2,439 Romantic Kashmir 7N/8D AED 2,324 AED 2,642

**Rates – mentioned rates are per person on twin share

Interested customers can book on https://goholiday.tripfactory.com/cp/jammu-and-kashmir-723

Holiday Package Includes, Return air travel (SHJ – SXR – SHJ), Airport transfers from Srinagar Airport, Hotel accommodation on twin share basis, Sightseeing, Breakfast and Dinner.

Current offer:

20% discount on land bookings (excluding flights) over and above package rate.

To avail the same customers can use promo code “GHHIN1119” on link – https://goholiday.tripfactory.com/cp/jammu-and-kashmir-723