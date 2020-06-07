Geological Survey of India discovered 250 kg gold reserve beneath the earth in Jharkhand

New Delhi: Geological Survey of India have discovered nearly 250 kg of Gold resource beneath the earth in Bhitar Dari Village of East Singhbhum District, Jharkhand. The village is about 20 km. south of Jamshedpur town situated on the western side of Jamshedpur – Hata road while driving towards Hata from Jamshedpur. This is mentioned in the final report submitted to the Government of Jharkhand on the 3rd June 2020. The resource bearing report was handed over by Shri Janardan Prasad, Dy. Director General, GSI SU: Jharkhand to Shri Aboobacker Siddique P, Secretary (Mines), Govt. of Jharkhand on 3rd June, 2020 in presence of Shri A.K. Sharma, Director (T.C.) and Shri Pankaj Kumar, Project Director from GSI, SU: Jharkhand and Shri Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz, Director (Mines), Smt. Kumari Anjali, Director (Geology) & Shri Kumar Amitabh, Dy. Director (Geology), Department of Mines and Geology, Government of Jharkhand.

The report states that the mining stretch of Bhitar Dari-Hakegora areas has a mineable gold resource of nearly 250kg. During the course of work, 6 boreholes were drilled over a strike length of approx. 600 m. Resource assessment was done through analysis of 709 no. of core samples which augmented 340354.7(0.34 million tonnes) tonnes of gold ore with an average grade of 0.71 g/t with 0.4 g/t cut off and a total of 55196 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 1 g/t with 1 g/t cut off. The resource falls under 333 category, as per UNFC classification. GSI report also indicated that gold would have to be mined from up to a depth of nearly 150 metres in Bhitar Dari area. The report is a G-3 stage report.

This has actually paved the way for auctioning of gold mines of this area, which would be carried out soon.

A team led by Shri Pankaj Kumar, Director carried out the survey, mapping and sampling in Bhitar Dari since 2013-14 while Senior Geologists Shri Abhishek Das and Nandu Khalkho carried out the drilling process in the year 2017-18 & 2018-19. Background for the present work lies with untiring efforts by the Geologists of the Geological Survey of India since the F.S. 2009-10, when a G-4 stage investigation for gold in the Bhitar Dari- Gotigora-Hakegora areas was conducted along with detailed mapping, which lead to delineation of 600 m of potential zone in the area. Shri Pankaj Kumar, Director was associated with the item since inception from F. S. 2009-10, as a Senior Geologist.

Related

comments