Geological Survey of India, Central Headquarters, Kolkata Celebrates the 75th Independence Day

New Delhi : Geological Survey of India, the premier Geo-scientific Research organisation in the country under the Ministry of Mines, celebrated the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence with enthusiasm and gaiety at its Central Headquarters in Kolkata today by hoisting the tricolour.

Present on the occasion were Shri Rajendra Singh Garkhal, Director General of Geological Survey of India, Dr. S. Raju, Additional DG and Shri Mahadev Maruti Powar, Additional DG along with other officers and staff. The day was celebrated by maintaining all COVID-19 protocols.

Shri Garkhal unfurled the national flag. In his address Shri Garkhal recalled the immense contributions of our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to liberate India from the clutches of the British regime. He emphasised that we should strive hard to bolster this freedom and pave the way for the progress of the nation.

“Geological Survey of India, along with traditional mineral exploration activities, has manoeuvred itself to ambitious projects like National Aero geophysical Mapping and satellite based techniques in the domain of mineral exploration. The organisation also went ahead and added to their repertoire the Geo Hazard and Public Good Sciences Studies. It has succeeded in identifying many mineral blocks and handed over the reports to the State Governments for auctioning purpose”, said Shri Garkhal during his speech.

Shri Garkhal spoke about the significant growth the country has made in the past 75 years. He stressed upon the fact that India has emerged as a leader in the technology front also. Sending satellites/rovers to the Lunar/Mars missions and to the outer space speaks volumes about the technological development that took place in the post Independence era.

The programme concluded with initiation of planting of 75 numbers of saplings in the campuses of GSI in Kolkata by Shri Rajendra Singh Garkhal, Director General, Dr. S. Raju, Additional DG and Shri Mahadev Maruti Powar, Additional DG.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI ) was set up in 1851 primarily to find coal deposits for the Railways. Over the years, GSI has not only grown into a repository of geo-science information required in various fields in the country but has also attained the status of a geo-scientific organisation of international repute. Its main functions relate to creating and updating of national geoscientific information and mineral resource assessment. These objectives are achieved through ground surveys, air-borne and marine surveys, mineral prospecting and investigations, multi-disciplinary geoscientific, geo-technical, geo-environmental and natural hazards studies, glaciology, seism tectonic study, and carrying out fundamental research.

GSI’s chief role includes providing objective, impartial and up-to-date geological expertise and geoscientific information of all kinds, with a focus on policy making decisions, commercial and socio-economic needs. GSI also emphasises on systematic documentation of all geological processes derived out of surface and subsurface of India and its offshore areas. The organisation does so by using the latest and most cost-effective techniques and methodologies, including geophysical and geochemical and geological surveys.

GSI’s core competence in survey and mapping is continuously enhanced through accretion, management, co-ordination and utilization of spatial databases (including those acquired through remote sensing). It functions as a ‘Repository’ or ‘clearing house’ for the purpose and uses latest computer-based technologies for dissemination of geoscientific information and spatial data, through cooperation and collaboration with other stakeholders in the Geo-informatics sector.

GSI, headquartered in Kolkata, has six regional offices located in Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Shillong and Kolkata and state unit offices in almost all states of the country.