Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greets the nation on the eve of Parsi New Year, Navroz

New Delhi : The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people on the eve of Parsi New Year, Navroz. Following is the full text of his message –

“I convey my greetings and best wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Navroz’, which marks the beginning of Parsi New Year.

Celebrated with great traditional festivity, Navroz symbolizes the spirit of fraternity, compassion and respect for all. The Parsi community made vital contributions to the all-round development of our country.

Navroz is an occasion for friends and family to come together in the celebration of kinship, brotherhood and unity. I appeal to everyone to celebrate Navroz by taking utmost precautions and adhering to Covid safety norms.

May the year ahead bring amity, prosperity and happiness in all our lives. Navroz Mubarak to one and all.”